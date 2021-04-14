The Global E-invoicing Market is expected to grow by $ 15.49 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period

New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-invoicing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483031/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the e-invoicing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems, the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance, and the shift from capital expenditure model to operational expenditure model. In addition, the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The e-invoicing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The e-invoicing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• B2B

• B2C



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased security of documents using Block-Chain as one of the prime reasons driving the e-invoicing market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging technologies and elimination of human interface will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on e-invoicing market covers the following areas:

• E-invoicing market sizing

• E-invoicing market forecast

• E-invoicing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-invoicing market vendors that include Basware Corp., Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, Sage Group Plc, TradeShift Inc., and Transcepta LLC. Also, the e-invoicing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483031/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________