The Private Tutoring Market is expected to grow by $ 8.37 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

Our report on private tutoring market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of personalized learning and growing emphasis on STEM education. In addition, rising popularity of personalized learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The private tutoring market in US market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The private tutoring market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Curriculum-based learning

• Test preparation



By Application

• Online learning

• Blended learning



This study identifies the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications as one of the prime reasons driving the private tutoring market in US growth during the next few years.



Our report on private tutoring market in US covers the following areas:

• Private tutoring market in US sizing

• Private tutoring market in US forecast

• Private tutoring market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private tutoring market in US vendors that include Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc.. Also, the private tutoring market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

