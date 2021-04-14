Worldwide Anti-acne Cosmetics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the anti-acne cosmetics market and it is poised to grow by $221.71 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report on the anti-acne cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the premiumization of anti-acne cosmetic products and the expansion of organized retailing.
The anti-acne cosmetics market analysis include product segment and geographical landscape. This study identifies the increasing dermatologist, social media, and celebrity endorsements for anti-acne cosmetics as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-acne cosmetics market growth during the next few years.
The report on anti-acne cosmetics market covers the following areas:
- Anti-acne cosmetics market sizing
- Anti-acne cosmetics market forecast
- Anti-acne cosmetics market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-acne cosmetics market vendors that include Beiersdorf AG, Clinique Laboratories LLC, Galderma SA, Johnson & Johnson, KOSA Corp., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the anti-acne cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cleansers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Emulsions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Masks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beiersdorf AG
- Clinique Laboratories LLC
- Galderma SA
- Johnson & Johnson
- KOSE Corp.
- L'Oreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Himalaya Drug Co.
- Unilever Group
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmzhzg