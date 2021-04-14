Worldwide Anti-acne Cosmetics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the anti-acne cosmetics market and it is poised to grow by $221.71 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report on the anti-acne cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the premiumization of anti-acne cosmetic products and the expansion of organized retailing.



The anti-acne cosmetics market analysis include product segment and geographical landscape. This study identifies the increasing dermatologist, social media, and celebrity endorsements for anti-acne cosmetics as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-acne cosmetics market growth during the next few years.



The report on anti-acne cosmetics market covers the following areas:

Anti-acne cosmetics market sizing

Anti-acne cosmetics market forecast

Anti-acne cosmetics market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-acne cosmetics market vendors that include Beiersdorf AG, Clinique Laboratories LLC, Galderma SA, Johnson & Johnson, KOSA Corp., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the anti-acne cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cleansers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Emulsions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Masks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Clinique Laboratories LLC

Galderma SA

Johnson & Johnson

KOSE Corp.

L'Oreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Co.

Unilever Group

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmzhzg