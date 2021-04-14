The Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 397.73 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05261939/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing product launches and growing need for personal safety. In addition, increasing product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The personal safety tracking devices market market analysis include technology segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The personal safety tracking devices market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• GPS

• Bluetooth



By Distribution Channel

• Specialty stores

• Department stores

• Online retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing number of dual-income households with childrenas one of the prime reasons driving the personal safety tracking devices market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal safety tracking devices market vendors that include Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Veriot LLC, and WTS Positioning Solutions AB. Also, the personal safety tracking devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

