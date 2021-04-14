The Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market is expected to grow by $ 696.69 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256447/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive active engine mount market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing electrification in vehicles and the development of new engine technologies such as VDEs and hybrids. In addition, increasing electrification in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive active engine mount market market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive active engine mount market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Sedans and SUVs



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the use of magnetorheological elastomers in engine mounts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive active engine mount market growth during the next few years. Also, use of air pockets instead of fluids in engine mounts and plastic engine mounts for light-weighting of automobiles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive active engine mount market covers the following areas:

• Automotive active engine mount market sizing

• Automotive active engine mount market forecast

• Automotive active engine mount market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive active engine mount market vendors that include BWI Group, Continental AG, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., Hutchinson SA, Porsche AG, Sumitomo Riko Co.Ltd., Vibracoustic AG, Yamashita Rubber Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive active engine mount market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



