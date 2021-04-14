2021 Market Report on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Suppliers - Key Differentiators for Major Players

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership Quadrant of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EVA manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in EVA market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the EVA market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for ethylene vinyl acetate has increased due to growing demand in the areas of solar photovoltaic cells, packaging, and agriculture. Ethylene vinyl acetate is used for a variety of markets, such as packaging, solar, agriculture, wire & cable, footwear, and automotive and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3% to 5%. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the various end-use industries, and growing demand from the packaging sector, especially in food and medical applications, due to its non-toxic nature.



Firms that produce EVA are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global EVA suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Suppliers". Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst hasdeveloped a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the ethylene vinyl acetate market and rates each ethylene vinyl acetate producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Hanwha, Dow, ExxonMobil, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell, SK Group, Celanese, and Lotte were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for ethylene vinyl acetate. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



A total of 89 figures/charts and 14 tables are provided in this 145-pages report to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of this report download the report brochure.



Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, the analyst provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. Using its proprietary research methodology, The analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders and challengers in the EVA market and rates each EVA producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

Alignment with market opportunity

Ability to gain market share

In addition to the Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers for consumers of EVA as well as the investment community content-rich comparative analysis detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.



Some of the features of this research study are as follows:



Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant/strategic positioning of players

Leaders

Contenders

Visionaries

Specialists

Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

Designed for the industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of EVA, this report titled "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of EVA Suppliers" is the industry's comprehensive examination of the EVA producers' competitive landscape.



This unique report will provide you with valuable information, insights, and tools needed to identify new growth opportunities and operate your business successfully in this market. This report will save hundreds of hours of your own personal research time and will significantly benefit you in expanding your business in this market. This report answers following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in packaging, solar, agriculture, wire and cable, automotive, footwear, and others market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Hanwha Corporation Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Hanwha Corporation Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Hanwha Corporation Company Statistics

3.2: EVA Business Overview

3.2.1: EVA Business Segment

3.2.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: EVA Market Segmentation by Density Type

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in the Global EVA Business

3.4.2: Product Positioning by End Use Market Segments

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by End Use

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Region

3.7: Production / Geographic Footprint

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.8.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9: Strategic Initiatives

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Dow Profile

4.1: Company Overview

4.1.1: Dow Company Description and Business Segments

4.1.2: Dow Company Statistics

4.2: EVA Business Overview

4.2.1: EVA Business Segment

4.2.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

4.3: Products and Product Positioning

4.3.1: Product Line Overview

4.3.2: EVA Market Segmentation by Density Type

4.4: Markets and Market Positioning

4.4.1: Market Position in the Global EVA Business

4.4.2: Product Positioning by End Use Market Segments

4.5: Revenue Breakdown by End Use

4.6: Revenue Breakdown by Region

4.7: Production / Geographic Footprint

4.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

4.8: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

4.8.1: Marketing and Sales

4.9: Strategic Initiatives

4.10: Financial Strength



5. ExxonMobil Profile

5.1: Company Overview

5.1.1: ExxonMobil Company Description and Business Segments

5.1.2: ExxonMobil Company Statistics

5.2: EVA Business Overview

5.2.1: EVA Business Segment

5.2.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

5.3: Products and Product Positioning

5.3.1: Product Line Overview

5.3.2: EVA Market Segmentation by Density Type

5.4: Markets and Market Positioning

5.4.1: Market Position in the Global EVA Business

5.4.2: Product Positioning by End Use Market Segments

5.5: Revenue Breakdown by End Use

5.6: Revenue Breakdown by Region

5.7: Production / Geographic Footprint

5.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

5.8: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

5.8.1: Marketing and Sales

5.9: Strategic Initiatives

5.10: Financial Strength



6. Formosa Plastics Corporation Profile

6.1: Company Overview

6.1.1: Formosa Plastics Corporation Company Description and Business Segments

6.1.2: Formosa Plastics Corporation Company Statistics

6.2: EVA Business Overview

6.2.1: EVA Business Segment

6.2.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

6.3: Products and Product Positioning

6.3.1: Product Line Overview

6.3.2: EVA Market Segmentation by Density Type

6.4: Markets and Market Positioning

6.4.1: Market Position in the Global EVA Business

6.4.2: Product Positioning by End Use Market Segments

6.5: Revenue Breakdown by End Use

6.6: Revenue Breakdown by Region

6.7: Production / Geographic Footprint

6.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

6.8: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

6.8.1: Marketing and Sales

6.9: Strategic Initiatives

6.10: Financial Strength



7. Lotte Chemical Corporation Profile

7.1: Company Overview

7.1.1: Lotte Chemical Corporation Company Description and Business Segments

7.1.2: Lotte Chemical Corporation Company Statistics

7.2: EVA Business Overview

7.2.1: EVA Business Segment

7.2.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

7.3: Products and Product Positioning

7.3.1: Product Line Overview

7.3.2: EVA Market Segmentation by Density Type

7.4: Markets and Market Positioning

7.4.1: Market Position in the Global EVA Business

7.4.2: Product Positioning by End Use Market Segments

7.5: Revenue Breakdown by End Use

7.6: Revenue Breakdown by Region

7.7: Production / Geographic Footprint

7.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

7.8: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

7.8.1: Marketing and Sales

7.9: Strategic Initiatives

7.10: Financial Strength



8. SK Group Profile

8.1: Company Overview

8.1.1: SK Group Company Description and Business Segments

8.1.2: SK Group Company Statistics

8.2: EVA Business Overview

8.2.1: EVA Business Segment

8.2.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

8.3: Products and Product Positioning

8.3.1: Product Line Overview

8.3.2: EVA Market Segmentation by Density Type

8.4: Markets and Market Positioning

8.4.1: Market Position in the Global EVA Business

8.4.2: Product Positioning by End Use Market Segments

8.5: Revenue Breakdown by End Use

8.6: Revenue Breakdown by Region

8.7: Production / Geographic Footprint

8.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

8.8: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

8.8.1: Marketing and Sales

8.9: Strategic Initiatives

8.10: Financial Strength



9. LyondellBasell Profile

9.1: Company Overview

9.1.1: LyondellBasell Company Description and Business Segments

9.1.2: LyondellBasell Company Statistics

9.2: EVA Business Overview

9.2.1: EVA Business Segment

9.2.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

9.3: Products and Product Positioning

9.3.1: Product Line Overview

9.3.2: EVA Market Segmentation by Density Type

9.4: Markets and Market Positioning

9.4.1: Market Position in the Global EVA Business

9.4.2: Product Positioning by End Use Market Segments

9.5: Revenue Breakdown by End Use

9.6: Revenue Breakdown by Region

9.7: Production / Geographic Footprint

9.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

9.8: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

9.8.1: Marketing and Sales

9.9: Strategic Initiatives

9.10: Financial Strength



10. Celanese Corporation Profile

10.1: Company Overview

10.1.1: Celanese Company Description and Business Segments

10.1.2: Celanese Company Statistics

10.2: EVA Business Overview

10.2.1: EVA Business Segment

10.2.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

10.3: Products and Product Positioning

10.3.1: Product Line Overview

10.3.2: EVA Market Segmentation by Density Type

10.4: Markets and Market Positioning

10.4.1: Market Position in the Global EVA Business

10.4.2: Product Positioning by End Use Market Segments

10.5: Revenue Breakdown by End Use

10.6: Revenue Breakdown by Region

10.7: Production / Geographic Footprint

10.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

10.8: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

10.8.1: Marketing and Sales

10.9: Strategic Initiatives

10.10: Financial Strength



11. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyn40o