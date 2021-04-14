The Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market is expected to grow by $ 162.70 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242318/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hybrid cooling towers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the construction of data centers and the increasing need to reduce environmental impact. In addition, increase in the construction of data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hybrid cooling towers market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscape.



The hybrid cooling towers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power generation

• HVAC

• Oil and gas

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing number of nuclear power plants as one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid cooling towers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hybrid cooling towers market covers the following areas:

• Hybrid cooling towers market sizing

• Hybrid cooling towers market forecast

• Hybrid cooling towers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hybrid cooling towers market vendors that include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Co., ENEXIO Management GmbH, EVAPCO Inc., FANS AS, Harrison Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, North Street Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd., SPX Corp., and The Jacir Co. Also, the hybrid cooling towers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242318/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________