Minim Secures WiFi For Retail Lab Services Sites

ANY LAB TEST NOW franchise deploys Minim to secure confidential patient information over WiFi at lab test sites and adds Minim as an approved vendor for more than 190 U.S. locations

MANCHESTER, NH, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM) (“Minim”), the creator of innovative internet access products, today announces that its solution is being rolled out at ANY LAB TEST NOW sites to ensure patient health data is protected over the locations’ WiFi networks. Serving patients across the U.S., the ANY LAB TEST NOW has also approved Minim as a technology vendor for its over 190 locations. Minim was selected for its ease of deployment and extensive savings at a time when patient visits are soaring.

“In addition to keeping costs down, we take HIPAA seriously, and setting up a secure network and physical space is high on my priority list,” said Ola Abimbola, Principal at High Country Lab Services, an ANY LAB TEST NOW franchisee. “Working with Minim has been seamless. All product owners and representatives are always available to answer questions, especially during setup and onboarding. Equally important, I am saving over 50% compared to the previous company I used."

With a forecasted 49% increase in post-pandemic retail health clinic demand (Report: Healthcare Ecosystem 2021: Retail’s Role in Future Care), Minim helps alleviate wireless network security and performance risks so clinics can focus on patient care. At $49 per month, Minim’s advanced routers and cloud platform deliver an AI-driven IoT firewall, guest network management, auto-managed firmware, 7-point vulnerability scans, network alerts, ad blocking, and more.

“My family has visited lab test sites a few times during the pandemic,” said Minim CEO Gray Chynoweth. “As a patient, I wondered about how the site protected my data from a network security breach. Medical and administrative devices are becoming increasingly WiFi-connected, leading to exponential privacy risks. That’s why we are proud to serve ANY LAB TEST NOW with Minim.”

The Minim solution is comprised of three products:

Minim-powered Routers: With leading router brands, Minim provides routers and mesh systems with zero touch provisioning to create the Minim network.

With leading router brands, Minim provides routers and mesh systems with zero touch provisioning to create the Minim network. Minim Edge Extend: A web application that grants IT personnel visibility into their Minim network with insights, including: network usage, network quality scores, settings management, and vulnerability analysis.

A web application that grants IT personnel visibility into their Minim network with insights, including: network usage, network quality scores, settings management, and vulnerability analysis. Minim Remote Assistant: A mobile app for staff to diagnose Wi-Fi issues, such as low signal strength or speeds, as well as set policies for security filters, ad blocking, safe search, listening device pausing, and more.

“After consulting with our client and learning about their specific use case, we determined Minim would be the best fit,” said Matt Guran, President of Diversified Telecom Management Services, the Minim and Telarus partner who introduced the solution to ANY LAB TEST NOW. “Our security team experts reviewed the capabilities of the current Fortinet and Cisco Meraki services that High Country Lab Services were using and recommended trying Minim – which is delivering a remarkably more affordable, high quality, AI-driven next generation firewall and WiFi experience to our client.”

To learn more, visit www.minim.com/business.

About ANY LAB TEST NOW®

Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner with more than 190 franchises around the U.S. ANY LAB TEST NOW offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit http://www.anylabtestnow.com.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics Inc., doing business as “Minim” (OTCQB: MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Contact:

Michele Clarke at michele.clarke@minim.com or (203) 912-0560