ePlay Announces Former Running App Executive and Current Media Executive to Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY ; OTC:EPYFF ) (the “Company” or “ePlay”) announces that Danielle Quatrochi, President and Chief Operating Officer at Outside has joined the ePlay advisory board to help prepare for the release and launch of ePlay’s newest proprietary technologies, such as a running app to be officially announced soon. Quatrochi is a marathon runner, media, marketing, and ecommerce executive that played senior digital and marketing roles with MapMyRun and Nike Running.



Outside is the world's leading creator of active lifestyle content and experiences with brands that include: Outside Integrated Media, OutsideTV, Gaia GPS, athleteReg, Peloton Magazine, Yoga Journal, Trail Runner, Women’s Running, Triathlete, FinisherPix, Warren Miller Entertainment, and others.

“ePlay is building the next generation of running apps,” says Danielle Quatrochi, President and Chief Operating Officer at Outside. “I look forward to working with them to bring the next big thing in fitness technology to market.”

ePlay's Augmented Reality, 3D, and immersive fitness, sports, eSports, and entertainment games and apps offer phenomenal live experiences that are celebrity-driven, valuable, precious, and unique. The much anticipated release of upcoming sports and fitness products and the official launch of entertainment products in the ePlay portfolio will be supported with the assistance of new advisors.

“Danielle knows the technology and marketing requirements in the endurance sport business,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “We are thrilled to have Danielle Quatrochi bring her unique skills and expertise to the advisory team.”

The sports technology market is expected to grow to USD $31.1 billion over the next 3 years. The leading competitors have over 70 million users , growing by 1 million users per month during the pandemic. Announcements related to the new sports technology platform, new team, marketing strategy, customers, and partners to follow.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, eSports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

