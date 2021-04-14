Leukapheresis Market by Product, Leukopak, Indication, Application, End-user - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Columns, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global leukapheresis products market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.9%. Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes. The increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and the growing demand for leukopaks for research applications are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets. However, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis and cellular therapies, stringent donor recruitment criteria, and long procedural time for leukapheresis are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The leukapheresis disposables segment holds the highest market share, by product, in the leukapheresis products market, in the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the leukapheresis market is broadly segmented into leukapheresis disposables and leukapheresis devices. Leukapheresis devices are further segmented into centrifugal devices and membrane separators. The large share of the leukapheresis disposables segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of disposables during leukapheresis procedures, increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the collection of leukopaks and isolated PBMCs from leukopaks for research applications, and the increasing adoption of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures.

The centrifugal devices segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the leukapheresis devices market, in the forecast period.

Based on type, the leukapheresis devices market is broadly segmented into centrifugal devices and membrane separators. Centrifugal devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing installation of centrifugal apheresis devices in hospitals for therapeutic apheresis.

Increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of cell-based immunotherapies to promote the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

Based on application, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into research and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of cell-based immunotherapies and leukapheresis-derived primary cells in drug development.

In the leukapheresis products market by end-user segment, blood component providers & blood centers segment holds the highest market share

On the basis of end-user, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into blood component providers & blood centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & transfusion centers. Blood component providers & blood centers hold the largest share in this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for leukopaks for the development of CAR T-cell therapies, and the increasing demand for blood components in clinical conditions such as cancer.

In the leukopaks market by type, the diseased leukopaks segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period

Based on type, the leukopaks market is segmented into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. In this segment, the diseased leukopaks segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for diseased-state leukopaks for cell interaction studies, drug toxicity studies, preclinical development of cell-based therapeutics, immunotherapy, immune-oncology studies, and regenerative medicine is driving the growth of this segment.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia holds the largest share in the leukopaks market, by indication, in the forecast period

Based on indication, the leukopaks market is segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, hepatocellular carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and other indications (colorectal cancer, neuroblastoma, breast cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia). The acute lymphocytic leukemia segment accounts for the largest share of the leukopaks market, by indication. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on the development of leukopak-based cell therapies for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and a high number of CAR T-cell therapy clinical trials for ALL.

Mobilized Lymphocytic Leukemia holds the largest share in the leukopaks market, by indication, in the forecast period

Based on indication, the leukopaks market is segmented into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. In this segment, the diseased leukopaks segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for diseased-state leukopaks for cell interaction studies, drug toxicity studies, preclinical development of cell-based therapeutics, immunotherapy, immune-oncology studies, and regenerative medicine is driving the growth of this segment.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the leukopaks market, by end-user, in the forecast period

By end-user, the leukopaks market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic & research institutes. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are projected to grow at the highest CAGR in this market in the forecast period. The highest growth rate can be attributed to the increasing collaboration of pharmaceutical companies with academic institutes, research centers, and hospitals for new drug development.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Leukapheresis Products Market Overview

4.2 North America: Leukapheresis Products Market, by Type and Country

4.3 Leukapheresis Products Market: Geographic Mix

4.4 Regional Mix: Leukapheresis Products Market

4.5 Leukopaks Market Overview

4.6 North America: Leukopaks Market, by Product and Country

4.7 Leukopaks Market: Geographic Mix

4.8 Regional Mix: Leukopaks Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Leukemia

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Blood Donations

5.2.1.3 Demand for Leukopaks in Clinical Research

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Therapeutic Leukapheresis and Leukopaks

5.2.2.2 Stringent Donor Recruitment Criteria

5.2.2.3 Dearth of Skilled Professionals and Low Adoption of Therapeutic Leukapheresis

5.2.2.4 Complications Associated with Therapeutic Leukapheresis

5.2.2.5 Long Procedural Time for Leukapheresis

5.2.2.6 High Cost of Cellular Immunotherapies & Lack of Favorable Reimbursement

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Leukapheresis for Pediatric Patients

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies and Increasing Investments from Academic Institutes, Pharma-Biotech Companies, and Leading Players

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Blood Transfusion Safety in Developing Countries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat from Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Leukopaks: Pricing Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Analysis (Leukapheresis Products Market)

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 Japan

5.6 Regulatory Analysis (Leukopaks Market)

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Map

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Number of Collaborations Among Pharma and Biotech Companies

6.2.2 Introduction of Customizable Cryopreserved Leukopaks

6.2.3 Use of Leukapheresis in Clinical Trials to Determine Changes in Cellular Immune Profiles in COVID-19 Infections

7 Leukapheresis Products Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Leukapheresis Disposables

7.2.1 Recurrent Usage and Demand for Disposables Boosting the Growth of this Segment

7.3 Leukapheresis Devices

7.3.1 Centrifugal Devices

7.3.1.1 Increasing Installation of Centrifugal Apheresis Devices in Hospitals for Therapeutic Apheresis to Drive Market Growth

7.3.2 Membrane Separators

7.3.2.1 Difficulties in Separating Huge Volumes of Plasma from Milliliters of Whole Blood-A Key Factor Limiting the Adoption of These Devices

8 Leukapheresis Products Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Applications

8.2.1 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3 Therapeutic Applications

8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Leukapheresis Procedures as a Supportive Treatment in Leukemia to Drive Market Growth

9 Leukapheresis Products Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Blood Component Providers & Blood Centers

9.2.1 Blood Component Providers & Blood Centers Are the Largest End-users of Leukapheresis Products

9.3 Academic & Research Institutes

9.3.1 Collaborations Between Pharmaceutical Companies and Academic & Research Institutes Will Drive Market Growth

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.4.1 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials to Drive the Growth of this End-User Segment

9.5 Hospitals & Transfusion Centers

9.5.1 Growth in the Number of Hospitals Performing Transfusion to Drive Market Growth

10 Leukopaks Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Mobilized Leukopaks

10.2.1 Mobilized Leukopaks Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

10.3 Non-Mobilized Leukopaks

10.3.1 Low Cost as Compared to Mobilized Leukopaks to Drive Market Growth

10.4 Diseased Leukopaks

10.4.1 Rising Adoption of Diseased Leukopaks for Cell Interaction and Drug Toxicity Studies to Drive Market Growth

10.5 Isolated Pbmcs

10.5.1 Increasing Focus of Researchers on Cell-Based Therapies to Drive Market Growth

11 Leukopaks Market, by Indication

11.1 Leukopaks Market, by Indication

12 Leukopaks Market, by End-user

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Academic & Research Institutes

12.2.1 Increasing Number of Industry-Academic Partnerships for Conducting Research on Cell-Based Cancer Therapies to Drive Market Growth

12.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

12.3.1 Rising Demand for Target Drug Development Utilizing Leukopaks as Starting Material to Drive Market Growth

12.4 Contract Research Organizations

12.4.1 Increasing Sponsorship of Clinical Trials to Drive the Growth of this End-User Segment

13 Geographic Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 Rest of the World

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top 4 Market Players

14.3 Product Footprint Analysis of the Top Players in the Leukapheresis and Leukopaks Markets

14.4 Leukapheresis Market Share (2020)

14.5 Leukopaks Market Share (2020)

14.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Leukapheresis Market)

14.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology

14.7.1 Stars

14.7.2 Emerging Leaders

14.7.3 Pervasive Players

14.7.4 Participants

14.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (Leukapheresis Market) (2020)

14.8.1 Progressive Companies

14.8.2 Dynamic Companies

14.8.3 Starting Blocks

14.8.4 Responsive Companies

14.9 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Leukopaks Market)

14.9.1 Stars

14.9.2 Emerging Leaders

14.9.3 Pervasive Players

14.9.4 Participants

14.10 Competitive Situations and Trends

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players (Leukapheresis Market)

15.1.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

15.1.2 Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

15.1.3 Haemonetics Corporation

15.1.4 Terumo BCT

15.1.5 Macopharma Sa

15.1.6 Miltenyi Biotec

15.2 Other Players (Leukapheresis Market)

15.2.1 Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

15.2.2 Medica Spa.

15.2.3 Puriblood Medical Co. Ltd.

15.2.4 Beijing Zksk Technology Co. Ltd.

15.3 Key Players (Leukopaks Market)

15.3.1 Allcells, LLC

15.3.2 Stemexpress, LLC

15.3.3 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

15.3.4 Lonza Group Ag

15.4 Other Players (Leukopaks Market)

15.4.1 Caltag Medsystems Limited

15.4.2 Zenbio, Inc.

15.4.3 Precision for Medicine, Inc.

15.4.4 Bioivt

15.4.5 Discovery Life Sciences

15.4.6 Intelligent Tissue Group

16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide

16.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

16.3 Available Customizations

16.4 Related Reports

16.5 Author Details

