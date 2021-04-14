New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Monetization Drives Innovative Business Models in the Global MedTech Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058082/?utm_source=GNW





It is estimated that the healthcare industry generated over 2,000 exabytes (1 exabyte = 10,002 Terabytes) of data in 2020. The question is how can we monetize this data?For data monetization, healthcare is a unique industry due to two reasons.



First, the issues of privacy are more complex in healthcare, governed by an increasingly complicated set of regulations.Second, the source of the data is almost always a patient, but where it is generated (care delivery location, a clinical trial, or academic research), who uses it (physicians, nurses, hospitals, payers, pharmaceutical companies, or MedTech companies), and for what use case (improving care delivery, personalizing medicine, drug/device R&D, or lowering costs) are completely different from other industries.



In this study, we explain the difference between direct and indirect data monetization, how it applies to the healthcare industry and specifically the MedTech sector, provide a framework for MedTech companies to assess the data monetization potential for each of their products, and give examples of monetization for medical devices, surgical equipment, imaging equipment, prostheses and implants, and consumables, along with a final strategic decision-making checklist for MedTech companies to monetize their own data.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058082/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________