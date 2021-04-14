Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Demand from Healthcare Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market by Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric, Hybrid), Clamping Force (0-200, 201-500, Above 500 Tons Force), End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic injection molding machines market is estimated at USD 8.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.61%.

Plastic molds are widely used in the healthcare industry. Plastic injection molding machines are preferred for manufacturing medical products, as these machines offer high precision, accurate, and complex injection molded parts. These machines have application in surgical and medical devices such as syringes, vials, medical instruments, inhalers, cannulated, medicinal connectors, air systems, and prescription bottles.

The outbreak of coronavirus across the globe has highlighted the healthcare industry. Due to explosive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the demand for medical equipment like syringes, air systems, and other medical instruments increased exponentially. Countries such as India and China became the hub for manufacturing and meeting the demand for all these equipment across the globe.

201-500 Tons Force is projected to grow at highest CAGR, by clamping force, during the forecast period

The 201-500 ton-force segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value, in 2019 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the rising demand for medium-sized molded parts from major end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, and consumer goods. The clamping force of 201-500 ton-force is mainly used in medium-sized plastic injection molding machines. Machine types such as hydraulic, all-electric, and hybrid are available in 201-500 ton-force. These machines are mainly used for applications in the automotive, packaging, and consumer goods industries, where relatively medium-sized molded parts are required.

Hydraulic injection molding machine is the largest machine type for plastic injection molding machine market in 2019

Hydraulic injection molding machine is the most popular machine type, primarily because of its long service life and a wide range of applications. The hydraulic injection molding machine consists of a fixed-speed, three-phase motor, and a variable-volume pump. Hydraulic injection molding machines have a long life, far drive distance, and low maintenance cost. This type of machine helps in significant reduction of production cycle time. Molders mainly use high-tonnage hydraulic machines for molding large parts. This machine is mainly used for producing high precision plastic components such as automotive parts, caps & closers, consumer goods, electrical & electronics goods, and medical items.

Automotive is estimated to be the largest end-use industry in plastic injection molding machine market between 2020 and 2025

Plastic injection molding machines are predominantly used in manufacturing automotive components, interior wrapping, and assembly parts, such as automotive exteriors, car lenses, interior components, under-the-hood components, and filter components. A strong shift in the use of plastics instead of iron and steel in the automotive industry is expected to drive the plastic injection molding machine market during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations have forced automotive manufacturers to use plastics instead of other materials such as iron and steel. Rapid economic growth, improved infrastructure, and rising middle-class population in emerging economies have led to an increase in vehicle production and sales, which, in turn, increase the demand for plastic injection molding machines. The rapidly growing automotive industry in APAC is also one of the major factors driving the plastic injection molding machine market.

APAC is expected to be the largest plastic injection molding machine market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume

The APAC comprises major emerging nations such as China and India. Hence, the scope for the development of most industries is high in this region. The plastic injection molding machine market is growing significantly and offers opportunities for various manufacturers. The APAC region constitutes approximately 61% of the world's population, and the manufacturing and processing sectors are growing rapidly in the region. The APAC is the largest plastic injection molding machine market with China being the major market which is expected to grow significantly. The rising disposable incomes and rising standards of living in emerging economies in the APAC are the major drivers for this market.

The increasing population in the region accompanied with development of new technologies and products are projected to make this region an ideal destination for the growth of the plastic injection molding machine market. However, establishing new plants, implementing new technologies, and creating a value supply chain between raw material providers and manufacturing industries in the emerging regions of the APAC are expected to be a challenge for industry players as there is low urbanization and industrialization. Booming automotive, consumer goods and packaging sectors and advances in process manufacturing are some of the key drivers for the market in the APAC. Countries such as India, Indonesia, and China are expected to witness high growth in the plastic injection molding machine market due to the increasing demand from the automotive industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities for Plastic Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers

4.2 APAC Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Type and Country

4.3 Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Region

4.4 Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Region and Machine Type

4.5 Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand from the Packaging Industry

5.2.1.2 Rising Awareness About Energy Saving

5.2.1.3 Growth in Automotive Sector Fueling Demand for Large Plastic Molds

5.2.1.4 New Developments in Plastic Injection Molding Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial and Maintenance Cost of Machines

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand from Healthcare Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Large-Tonnage Plastic Injection Molding Machines

5.2.3.3 Rising Trend of Electric Vehicles to Increase Demand for Plastic Injection Molds

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Heating and Hydraulic Pressure

5.2.4.2 Less Economical for Small Production Capacities

5.3 Technology Overview

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.6 COVID-19 Impact

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.6.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

5.7 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Manufacturing of Plastic Injection Molding Machines

6.1.3 Distribution to End-user

6.2 Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenario

6.2.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6.2.4 Realistic Scenario

6.3 Shift in Revenue Streams due to Megatrends in End-use Industries

6.4 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

6.5 Case Studies

6.6 Trade Data Statistics

6.7 Average Selling Price

6.8 Regulatory Landscape

6.8.1 Regulations Related to Plastic Injection Molding Machine

6.9 Patent Analysis

6.9.1 Introduction

6.9.2 Methodology

6.9.3 Document Type

6.9.4 Insight

6.9.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.9.6 Top Applicants

7 Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Machine Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

7.3 All-Electric Injection Molding Machine

7.4 Hybrid Injection Molding Machine

8 Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by End-use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Consumer Goods

8.4 Packaging

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Electrical & Electronics

8.7 Others

9 Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Clamping Force

9.1 Introduction

9.2 0-200 Ton-Force

9.3 201-500 Ton-Force

9.4 Above 500 Ton-Force

10 Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2019

11.4 Market Share of Key Players

11.4.1 Haitian International Holdings Limited

11.4.2 Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

11.4.3 Engel Austria GmbH

11.4.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

11.4.5 Hillenbrabd, Inc. (Milacron Holdings Corp.)

11.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)

11.6.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.6.1.1 Star

11.6.1.2 Emerging Leader

11.6.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.6.3 Business Strategy Excellence

11.7 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix

11.7.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.7.1.1 Responsive Companies

11.7.1.2 Dynamic Companies

11.7.1.3 Starting Blocks

11.7.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.7.3 Business Strategy Excellence

11.8 Revenue Analysis of Major Players, 2015-2019

11.9 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.9.1 Product Launches

11.9.2 Deals

11.9.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Haitian International Holdings Limited

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.1.4 Winning Imperatives

12.1.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1.6 Current Strategies

12.1.1.7 Right to Win

12.1.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

12.1.3 The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

12.1.4 Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

12.1.5 Hillenbrand, Inc.

12.1.6 Engel Austria GmbH

12.1.7 Arburg GmbH & Co. KG

12.1.8 Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.1.9 Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

12.1.10 Kraussmaffei Group GmbH

12.1.11 Dongshin Hydraulic Co. Ltd.

12.2 Startups/SME Players

12.2.1 Niigata Machine Techno Company, Ltd.

12.2.2 Huarong Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

112.2.3 Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.

12.2.4 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.)

12.2.5 Oima Srl

12.2.6 R.P. Injection Srl

12.2.7 Toyo Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd.

12.2.8 Boco Pardubice Machines S.R.O.

12.2.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plastic Technology Co. Ltd.

12.2.10 Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd.

12.2.11 Borche North America Inc.

12.2.12 Multiplas Enginery Co. Ltd.

12.2.13 Mold Hotrunner Solutions Ltd.

12.2.14 Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG

12.2.15 SMF Maschinenfabrik GmbH

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Limitations

13.3 Molded Plastics Market

13.3.1 Market Definition

13.3.2 Market Overview

13.3.3 Molded Plastics Market, by Type

13.3.3.1 Polyethylene

13.3.3.2 Polypropylene

13.3.3.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

13.3.3.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate

13.3.3.5 Polystyrene

13.3.3.6 Polyurethane

13.3.3.7 Others

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

