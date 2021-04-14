Worldwide Motor Vehicle Parts Industry to 2030 - Featuring Robert Bosch, Denso & Magna International Among Others

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle Parts Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor vehicle parts market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global motor vehicle parts market is expected to grow from $2650. 05 billion in 2020 to $2781. 32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3810. 01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for motor vehicle parts? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Motor Vehicle Parts market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor vehicle parts market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The motor vehicle parts market section of the report gives context. It compares the motor vehicle parts market with other segments of the transportation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, motor vehicle parts indicators comparison.

Major companies in the motor vehicle parts market include Robert Bosch; Denso Corporation; Magna International Inc; Aisin Group and Continental Automotive Systems Corporation.



The motor vehicle parts market consists of sales of motor vehicle parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor vehicle gasoline engines and engine parts, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except springs), motor vehicle brake systems, motor vehicle transmission and power train parts, motor vehicle seating and interior trim, motor vehicle metal stampings, and other motor vehicle parts and accessories. This market includes sales of rebuilt motor vehicle parts. This market includes sales of both new and used vehicles. The motor vehicle parts market is segmented into motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts; motor vehicle engine, power train & parts and motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle parts market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global motor vehicle parts market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle parts market.



The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly and this is expected to disrupt the automotive value chain. Engines of electric vehicles are less complicated than their gasoline counterparts, thus requiring fewer replacement parts over the lifetime of a car. Electrification of cars also means that components such as air-conditioning units, water pumps, brakes and steering systems will need to be adapted and designed to meet the requirements of electric cars. Since electric vehicles are manufactured with one-third the number of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars' components, less collaboration will be required between automaker and parts suppliers. This will decrease vehicle-to-component calibration, thus allowing parts suppliers to develop products with more autonomy. According to a report by EY firm, electric vehicles transformation in India may affect existing automobile spare part sales as EV is built with 20 moving parts while vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines have around 200 spare parts.



Technological Advances - Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of motor vehicle parts manufacturing market growth in the forecast period. The global transport manufacturing industry has experienced many technological advances in the last decade and this trend is expected to intensify. According to Forbes, the ten new features to expect in vehicles by 2020 include autonomous driving, driver override systems, biometric vehicle access, comprehensive vehicle tracking, active window displays, remote vehicle shutdown, active health monitoring, four-cylinder supercars, smart and personalized in-car marketing and reconfigurable body panels. These innovations are expected to drive the motor vehicle parts manufacturing market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Characteristics



4. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Motor Vehicle Parts



9. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market, Segmentation by Application

11.3. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market, Segmentation by End Use

12. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Segments

12.1. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market, Segmentation by Type

12.2. Global Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts Market, Segmentation by Type

12.3. Global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market, Segmentation by Type



13. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Metrics

13.1. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Motor Vehicle Parts Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicle Parts Market

15. Western Europe Motor Vehicle Parts Market

16. Eastern Europe Motor Vehicle Parts Market

17. North America Motor Vehicle Parts Market

18. South America Motor Vehicle Parts Market

19. Middle East Motor Vehicle Parts Market

20. Africa Motor Vehicle Parts Market

21. Motor Vehicle Parts Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. Robert Bosch

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products and Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Denso Corporation

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products and Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Magna International Inc

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products and Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. Aisin Group

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products and Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Continental Automotive Systems Corporation

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products and Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Motor Vehicle Parts Market



23. Market Background: Transportation Manufacturing Market

23.1. Transportation Manufacturing Market Characteristics

23.2. Transportation Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

23.5. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market in 2025- Growth Countries

24.2. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market in 2025- Growth Segments

24.3. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market in 2025- Growth Strategies



25. Appendix



26. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg1r36