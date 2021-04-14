Global Virtual Sensors Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033254/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 28.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 28.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.4% CAGR

- The Virtual Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$383.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.5% and 24.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.7% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Algorithmica Technologies

Andata

Aspen Technology

Cisco

Elliptic Labs

Exputec

General Electric

Honeywell

Intellidynamics

LMI Technologies







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033254/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Aeronautics &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Aeronautics & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Aeronautics & Defense

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical,

Electronics & Consumer technology by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Electrical, Electronics &

Consumer technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical, Electronics &

Consumer technology by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -

Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process

Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,

Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and

Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by Deployment -

On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -

Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process

Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,

Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and

Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -

Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process

Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,

Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and

Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -

Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process

Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,

Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and

Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -

Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process

Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,

Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and

Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -

Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process

Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,

Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and

Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtual

Sensors by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities,

Automotive & Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer

technology, Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,

Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and

Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtual

Sensors by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -

Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process

Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,

Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and

Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -

Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process

Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -

Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,

Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and

Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by Deployment -

On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual

Sensors by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual

Sensors by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual

Sensors by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities,

Automotive & Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer

technology, Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors

by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &

Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,

Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033254/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________