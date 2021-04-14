Odyssey Group International Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board





Irvine, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY ) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of leading experts in the fields of neurology, cardiology and preclinical drug development. The SAB will guide and advise the Company as it advances its proprietary platforms developing innovative technologies that address unmet medical needs.

“We are proud to have such an accomplished group of scientific and clinical experts as inaugural members of our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Michael Redmond, President and Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey Group International. “Their scientific perspectives will provide value in supporting the development of our product portfolio, including our drug candidate, PRV-002 intended to treat concussion. Our management team is eager to leverage this group’s expertise to optimize our R&D and clinical activities.”



Founding members of the SAB include:

James P. Kelly, MA, MD, FAAN, FANA – Dr. Kelly is the Executive Director of the Marcus Institute for Brain Health (MIBH) and Professor of Neurology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, CO. The MIBH is a specialized treatment program funded by the Marcus Foundation to care for US military Veterans with persistent symptoms of TBI. He is also National Director of the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network TBI Medical Programs for which the MIBH serves as the clinical coordinating center.

His immediate past position was Director of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. As its founding Director, he led the creation of an innovative interdisciplinary team of healthcare professionals who blended high-tech diagnosis and treatment with complementary and alternative medical interventions in a holistic, integrative approach to the care of US military personnel with the complex combination of TBI and psychological conditions such as post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety. In this role, Dr. Kelly was frequently called upon by leaders of the Military Health System in the Pentagon, the US Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs and numerous military facilities in the continental US and abroad. He twice traveled to Afghanistan to advise and assist at military hospital programs and forward operating base medical units.

Dallas C. Hack, MD, MPH, FACMPH, COL, US Army – Dr. Dallas C. Hack graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1976. After a rotating internship in Anesthesiology and a fellowship in Cardiology and Biomathematics, he worked in General Practice and Biomedical Engineering for 9 years, serving as Vice President of Engineering for a number of biomedical companies. He entered active duty in September 1987, to accept a position in clinical research at the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) and completed a residency in General Preventive Medicine in 1995. He also has a MPH from Johns Hopkins University, a MSS from the US Army War College, a CPE from the Certifying Commission in Medical Management, and is a Fellow of the American College of Military Public Health.

After assignments at Fort Detrick, Fort Knox, and SHAPE, Belgium, COL(R) Hack then served as the Command Surgeon for the US Army Central Command-Kuwait from 2001 to 2002 (arriving in theater the day before 9/11) where he directed medical care for the US military in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. He also served as Deputy Commander for Clinical Services for 3rd MEDCOM, assisting with planning medical support for Operation Enduring Freedom and providing clinical oversight over medical operations in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

From 2008 to 2014, COL(R) Hack was the Director of the Combat Casualty Care Research Program (CCCRP) where he led trauma research across the Department of Defense, with a focus on Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). He oversaw 650 TBI research projects and over $850 million in federal funds for TBI research. COL(R) Hack helped establish the 2013 National Research Action Plan on TBI and PTSD, the Chronic Effects of Neurotrauma Consortium, and the NCAA-DoD Grand Alliance.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY ) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

About PRV-002

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

