Inari Medical Announces Global Partnership with Aidoc to Advance the Timely Detection and Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced a new global partnership with Aidoc, the leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions, to accelerate the adoption and the clinical impact of AI to advance the timely detection and treatment of pulmonary embolism (“PE”).

“The partnership between Inari and Aidoc is a natural fit,” said Dr. Jonathan Paul, Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of the PE program at the University of Chicago Medical Center. “FlowTriever has become a frontline treatment option for intermediate and high-risk PE at our institution. We were proud to pilot and help refine the Aidoc PE suite and have integrated the commercial version of the software into our workflow. We have been pleased to see the impact Aidoc has had on quickly flagging studies with suspected PE findings and improving our patient outcomes.”

“We are the first company to offer an AI-based activation solution that facilitates rapid triage of patient scans with suspected positive findings for PE. Our Care Coordination suite includes Aidoc’s FDA-cleared solution for triage and notification of suspected PE together with Imbio’s FDA-cleared automated RV/LV analysis. The care team involved in the reading workflow can now harness our mobile app at their fingertips to synchronize on the patient treatment path, with access to real-time image, data, video and chat features,” said Elad Walach, co-founder and CEO of Aidoc. “We are extremely excited to be partnering with Inari and see the potential of this partnership to shift the standard of care in PE patient triage and treatment to advance a field that is ripe for innovation.”

“We are committed to helping hospitals develop best-in-class clinical pathways to identify, triage, and treat patients with venous thromboembolism. Recent data has shown that in even the most sophisticated academic programs with established PE Response Teams (“PERT”), as many as three quarters of intermediate-high risk PE patients are still slipping through the cracks and not benefiting from a PERT activation,” said Bill Hoffman, Inari’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that artificial intelligence offers a promising new tool to prevent this from happening, and to ensure that all intermediate-high risk PE patients are identified and assessed for optimal treatment as quickly as possible.”

Dr. Thomas Tu, Inari’s Chief Medical Officer, will be hosting a special live Clot Warrior Academy episode on Wednesday, April 21st, at 4pm ET featuring special guests Dr. Hamid Mojibian, Dr. Jonathan Paul, and Dr. Robert Lookstein entitled, Using AI to Optimize PE Patient Triage: The Aidoc Experience. Register here.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions that support physician workflows by helping them expedite patient treatment and improve quality of care. The company’s AI solutions reduce turnaround time and increase quality and efficiency by flagging acute anomalies in real time. These acute anomalies include (but are not limited to) ICH, LVO, PE, C-spine fractures, incidental PE and intraabdominal free air – all of which are commercially in use and FDA cleared. The company offers the broadest integration into the clinical workflow, providing care collaboration tools for radiology as well as multidisciplinary teams including Stroke and PE response teams. Aidoc’s “Always-on” AI acts as a safety net running behind the scenes and can cut the time from scan to diagnosis for some patients from hours to under five minutes, speeding up treatment and improving prognosis. Aidoc’s solutions are currently deployed at over 500 leading medical centers in the U.S. and worldwide. Connect with us at @aidocmed .

Investor Contacts:

Westwicke Partners

Caroline Corner

Phone +1-415-202-5678

caroline.corner@westwicke.com