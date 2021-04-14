Jericho Energy Ventures: HTI’s Patented DCC™ Hydrogen Boiler Technology Included in Government Funded Program to Decarbonize UK Distilling Industry

NEWTOWN, Pa. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated March 11, 2021, Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that Hydrogen Technologies’ (“HTI”) patented, zero-emissions, hydrogen-based, cleanH2steam Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ (DCC™) boiler solution – through its exclusive UK licensing partners, Protium Green Solutions and sister company Deuterium – was included in a successful Phase One government funded feasibility study, dubbed Project HyLaddie, for the renowned Bruichladdich Distillery , located on the island of Islay in Scotland.

Project HyLaddie is part of the UK Government’s Green Distilleries Competition , a £9 million Government funded program to help the UK’s world-famous distilleries get into the spirit of going green, cutting emissions and supporting green jobs. The grants will specifically support successful distilleries to accelerate projects that decarbonize their production processes, which typically rely on fossil fuels. Funding will enable distilleries to cut carbon emissions by half a million tonnes every year.



Hydrogen presents a significant opportunity for the whiskey industry and Islay itself, which currently uses fuel oil to meet its steam and heating demand. The production of whiskey in the UK directly produced around 530,000 tonnes of CO2e in 2018, with the majority of these emissions coming from the generation of heat for the distillation process which accounts for more than 80% of the distillation industry’s fuel consumption – all of which is currently from fossil fuels. HTI’s cleanH2steam DCC™ boiler creates heat and steam via hydrogen combustion through a closed-loop system, with zero emissions. With the number of UK distilleries totaling over 500, there are significant opportunities, in connection with our UK licensing partner, to expand our technology across the expansive UK alcoholic beverage markets.



Funding for the Green Distilleries Competition is part of a larger £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio which aims to accelerate low-carbon technologies, systems and processes in power, buildings, and industrial sectors. Alongside a dedicated hydrogen strategy, the UK is quickly moving towards large-scale funding initiatives to decarbonize many of its most carbon intensive industries.



Brian Williamson, CEO of JEV, stated, “We are thrilled that our DCC™ technology has been given the opportunity to demonstrate how hydrogen can be utilized to deliver a zero-emission steam solution for the world-class Bruichladdich distillery. The Food & Beverage market is presently a major consumer of steam from fossil fuels and we look forward to working with our partner Protium to help the industry transition to zero-emissions with our unique hydrogen-based heat and steam solution.”



Jericho Energy Ventures ( www.jerichoenergyventures.com ) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems.



