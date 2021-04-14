Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference on May 13-14, 2021

Presentation to Institutional Investors and Private Meetings



CUPERTINO, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee will make a presentation and attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Credit Suisse Renewables & Utilities Conference on May 13-14, 2021.

The presentation will focus on carbon sequestration; negative 426 (-426) carbon intensity renewable natural gas; negative carbon intensity renewable jet/diesel fuel; and other below-zero-carbon projects that Aemetis is undertaking to maximize the value of the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard, the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, and IRS 45Q tax credits for carbon sequestration.

McAfee’s presentation will feature the Aemetis Carbon Capture projects, the Aemetis Central Dairy Biogas Project, and the Aemetis Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel plants. The presentation will be posted on the Investors section of the Aemetis website at http://www.aemetis.com/investors/presentation/.

The Aemetis Carbon Capture project at the Aemetis biofuels plant near Modesto was cited by an October 2020 Stanford Carbon Capture Center study as one of the most sustainable and highly profitable potential CCS projects in California. The Aemetis Keyes ethanol plant was ranked as one of the top three CCS sites in the state compared to the largest 61 carbon emission sources in the state.

The Aemetis Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel plant, the Aemetis Central Dairy Biogas renewable natural gas project, and the energy efficiency upgrades to the Aemetis Keyes ethanol plant include $57 million of grant funding and other support from the USDA, the US Forest Service, the California Energy Commission, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, CAEFTA, and PG&E’s energy efficiency program.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy into below zero carbon transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today’s infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero carbon fuels that can immediately “drop in” to be used in airplane, truck and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a carbon sequestration, renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and bioproducts company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products with below zero carbon emission products. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel biorefinery in Riverbank, California to convert renewable hydrogen from waste orchard wood and renewable electricity from solar and hydroelectric sources along with renewable oils into renewable jet fuel, renewable diesel, cellulosic ethanol and renewable hydrogen. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and bioproducts. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to our ability to commercialize and scale the licensedpatented technology,the ability to obtain sufficiently low Carbon Intensity score to achieve below zero carbon intensity transportation fuel,the development of the Aemetis projects, and the ability to access the funding required to execute on plant constructionand operations. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “will likely result,” “will continue,” “enable” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Aemetis Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

External Investor Relations

Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com





Company Investor Relations/

Media Contact:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940

investors@aemetis.com