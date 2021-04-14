Current Water Provides Corporate Progress Update

GUELPH, Ontario, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management and treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater and drinking water resources, provided today a corporate update.



Current Water has an increasing sales pipeline. During the first quarter, the Company received a record of 47 requests for quotations for sales of pumping stations, of various designs and capacities, and for municipal and industrial water treatment systems.

Also, during the first quarter of 2021 the company completed the fabrication of the following two custom-automated pumping systems. Fabrication of a third major pumping station is scheduled to be completed and shipped by the middle of May.

In early March, an Agriculture Irrigation Pumping Station (photo to the right) was loaded onto two (2) 53-foot trailers for transport to Manitoba.

This station is comprised of two (2) 150-HP (horse-power) submersible vertical turbine pumps designed to deliver 3800 USGPM (US gallons per minute) at a pressure of 95 PSI (pounds per square inch). Pre-treatment consists of a bank of parallel-flow single stage filters designed to remove suspended solids larger than 500 microns.

At the end of March, a Municipal Storm Water Irrigation Pumping Station (photo to the left) was loaded onto a 53-foot trailer for transport to Alberta.

This station is comprised of two (2) 25-HP submersible vertical turbine pumps capable of delivering 440 USGPM at a maximum pressure of 110 PSI. Pretreatment consists of an automated cleaning, multi-stage filtration system designed to remove suspended solids above 5 microns, followed by UV (ultra-violet) disinfection.

In response to our recent sales and marketing activities, CWTI has already received orders for new pumping stations totalling $170,000. Based on the level of interest, the Company anticipates robust sales of its proprietary custom-automated pumping stations in 2021.

Dr. Gene Shelp, Current Water’s CEO, said, “We are excited about the accelerating sales growth potential for our pumping division. Furthermore, despite the challenges with COVID, we are optimistic that our continuing discussions with interested parties will result in near term sales of our patented water treatment systems.

The Company is encouraged by the Biden Administration’s recent announcement of a $2 trillion USA infrastructure plan, which includes a focus on green energy, as well as $112 billion for rebuilding the country’s water infrastructure.

We are exceptionally well positioned to successfully take advantage of the boom in infrastructure investment, especially with the increasing importance of water infrastructure. With our improved balance sheet we are investing in hiring senior sales and technical staff to further our growth. We expect to make further announcements this quarter.

This major initiative, coupled with the revival of the US EPA and environmentally responsible water management, represents a unique opportunity for CWTI as its strategic plan includes the recovery of clean energy in the form of hydrogen gas while treating ammonia, a significant environmental contaminant.”

