Cerence Provides Dynamic Voice Recognition to Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Automaker’s First in its New Lineup of Battery Electric Vehicles

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Hyundai Motor Company has selected Cerence Drive, the world’s leading technology and solutions portfolio for mobility, to power Dynamic Voice Recognition in the new IONIQ 5 all-electric, midsize CUV, the first model in the automaker’s new brand of battery electric vehicles (BEV).



Leveraging Cerence’s hybrid embedded and cloud technologies, including voice recognition, natural language understanding, and text-to-speech, Hyundai’s Dynamic Voice Recognition is fluent in a number of languages with the European launch of IONIQ 5. Easily activated using the push-to-talk button on the steering wheel, the voice-powered assistant in IONIQ 5 enables drivers to control everything related to their comfort and convenience. They can navigate to destinations; make phone calls and send text messages; control in-car functions like the radio, heated steering wheel and heated/cooled seats, and open and close the hatch; and check the weather all by using their voice, and with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

“The expectations of EV drivers are changing, as they are no longer willing to compromise on features and functionality,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “IONIQ 5 is a game-changer in the battery electric vehicle category, delivering a high-end driver experience that puts technology and safety at the forefront with reliable, easy-to-use voice recognition that improves drivers’ day-to-day travels.”

“As we built IONIQ 5, we wanted to deliver sustainable and innovative features that redefine the electric car experience,” said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President of Infotainment Development Group at Hyundai Motor Group. “Technology plays a huge role in this, and we are thrilled to partner with Cerence to bring their globally lingual automotive assistant platform into the IONIQ lineup, creating a ‘better than ever’ experience for our drivers and maximizing their safety, comfort and enjoyment.”

