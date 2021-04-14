Bionano Genomics Announces Pre-Clinical Evaluation of Optical Genome Mapping by the Foundation for Embryonic Competence

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the launch of an IRB-approved preclinical evaluation study using optical genome mapping (OGM) by the Foundation for Embryonic Competence (FEC) based in Basking Ridge, NJ. FEC is a nonprofit organization providing preimplantation embryo diagnostic tests for patients who are undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).



In the study, FEC will use OGM with the Saphyr system as a research tool to analyze the genomes of couples who have experienced recurrent pregnancy loss or recurrent embryo implantation failure. The study’s objective is to determine whether the improved resolution of OGM, compared to traditional methods, can identify structural rearrangements that could form the basis of downstream targeted testing the embryos before implantation, and thereby potentially lead to improved outcomes of the IVF procedure.

Richard T. Scott, Jr, MD, HCLD FACOG, Founding Partner of IVIRMA Global and the Clinical Director, Andrology and Endocrinology Laboratory Director, of RMANJ said, “This study is anticipated to demonstrate the improvements in the structural variation detection in couples when there is difficulty to conceive, or where there is recurrent pregnancy loss or unexplained failure during embryo preimplantation. In such cases, the genome of the parents is usually analyzed to identify structural variants in the genome that can predispose to failed pregnancies after which embryos created through IVF can be screened for unbalanced derivatives”.

Better preimplantation testing can reduce the risk of having a child with a genetic condition and may improve significantly the pregnancy and delivery rate per embryo transfer. Currently, karyotyping is the standard of care method to identify structural variants in the parents, but this methodology has a low resolution and is imprecise. “The utility of OGM is being evaluated to comprehensively characterize the structural variations in the genome, including balanced translocations and inversions. The added advantage is the ability to identify cryptic structural variations typically missed by standard of care methods,” said Chaim Jalas, CTO of FEC labs.

“The preclinical IRB approved validation study of OGM by FEC for IVF applications is an example of what we are seeing as continued, ongoing growth of the numerous applications for OGM”, commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “FEC’s plan to evaluate the utility of OGM for IVF procedures adds yet another application for OGM, one that may help the thousands of couples in the US that undergo IVF procedures every year to have a successful pregnancy and a healthy child, despite a family history of genetic disease, infertility or pregnancy loss.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

