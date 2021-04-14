Golden State Expands into Arizona, Welcoming David M. Eldridge of Eldridge Capital Group

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State, an investment advisor registered with the SEC, is pleased to announce its expansion into Arizona with the addition of David M. Eldridge, CRPC℠ of Eldridge Capital Group to the team. Located in Phoenix, David is passionate about helping clients navigate important life decisions and achieve their financial goals. He brings to Golden State a diverse background in the financial services industry spanning 11 years. Along with being a valued advisor to his clients, his prior roles included business development and technology solutions.



“It is this kind of breadth of experience that David brings to Golden State that allows us to continue to build a definitive network of financial advisors that provide an invaluable service to their communities.” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

In his free time, David spends time with his wife and four children. He and his family enjoy hiking in the great outdoors. He is active in his church community and also enjoys taking his motorcycle out on the road. Learn more about David at eldridgecapitalgroup.com.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $2 billion in brokerage and advisory assets¹. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs³, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

¹As of December 2020.

²As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

³As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2020, based on assets under management.

Investment advice offered through Golden State Equity Partners, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com

949-433-6860