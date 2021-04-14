Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s (OTCQB: SBEV) Copa di Vino, Pulpoloco Sangria Enter North Carolina Markets in Partnership with Top Importer/Distributor Johnson Brothers

FORT LAUDERDALE, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com) (“Splash,” “SBEV” or “the Company”), a holding company with a leading portfolio of beverage brands, announces today that its beverage innovations Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco Sangria will be distributed throughout the North Carolina markets in a partnership with Johnson Brothers , a leading wine, spirits and beer distributor providing world-class service to customers across the U.S.

SBEV’s Copa di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States, and its premium Pulpoloco Sangria is crafted and imported from Spain using only the best blend of Spanish ingredients, aseptically filled and packaged in an eco-friendly CARTOCAN® to naturally enhance the true flavors of authentic Spanish Sangria.

Johnson Brothers (JB) has been a family-owned business for more than 66 years, representing industry-leading suppliers as well as the best local brands. JB recently acquired Mutual Distributing Co., one of the largest wine and beer distributors in North Carolina, strategically extending Johnson’s domestic footprint geographically.

Distribution via Johnson will cover the area west of Route 95 in North Carolina to the area east of Route 85, encompassing Fayetteville (home of Fort Bragg) and through Raleigh, one of the fastest-growing tech development hubs in the country.

Currently, there are 35 sales reps, 10 managers and six KAMs (key account managers) handling the SBEV account, with incremental increase in sales force and management alongside opportunities and demand covered by Johnson.

“The partnership with Johnson has our wine/sangria brands joining the most elite domestic and international wines covered by JB in North Carolina,” states Bill Meisner, president and chief of marketing for Splash Beverage Group.

“With 40 years’ experience distributing wine, specialty beers and spirits, we’ve found an ideal partner for this region, complementing our existing distribution in this region. Shareholders and consumers alike will recognize a rapid entry to market via established partners that give us a leg up in entering markets throughout the country toward expedited growth and overall exposure for our unique portfolio of beverage brands,” Meisner continued.

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev





About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments, which the Company believes leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique, as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible preexisting brand awareness or pure category innovation.

About Copa Di Vino

Copa di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. Founder and owner, James Martin, discovered the concept on a bullet train adventure through the south of France. A year later, he brought the technology to his hometown of The Dalles, Oregon, located in the majestic Columbia River Gorge. His passion for wine led to Copa di Vino – wine in a glass – a ready-to-drink wine glass that could go anywhere without the need for a bottle, corkscrew or glass. Just open and enjoy! Wine is no longer trapped in the bottle!

Learn more about COPA DI VINO on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CopaDiVino/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information:

Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

954-745-5815

SOURCE: Splash Beverage Group, Inc.