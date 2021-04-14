North American Protective Footwear Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2025 - In 2020, the Market Generated Revenue of $2,134.0 Million

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Drives North American Protective Footwear Market to Streamline Supply Chains and Pursue Inorganic Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the North American protective footwear market.

In 2020, the market generated revenue of $2,134.0 million; the safety shoe segment accounted for 60.1% of that and will experience strong revenue generation, albeit marginally, during the forecast period, driven by high adoption in the construction, manufacturing, transport, and hospitality sectors.

Construction, manufacturing, and oil and gas (O&G) were the three major end-use industries, accounting for 15.8%, 14.1%, and 12.9% revenue share, respectively. However, O&G was the most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major growth restraints were the temporary closure of fields during the peak months of the pandemic, reduced demand, and a drop in crude oil prices.

The United States accounted for 87.5% of the market revenue share. The country will experience a compound annual growth rate of (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2020 to 2025. Post-pandemic growth will be driven by strict safety compliance enforced by employers looking to safeguard their workers' health. Manufacturers will streamline supply chains and pursue inorganic growth to ensure sustainability.

Adoption of protective footwear with improved anti-slip and metatarsal protection is a major technology trend: the high incidence of injuries caused by slips and trips and from falling objects has boosted demand for protective footwear with these properties.

Also, end-user preference for athletic, lightweight, and easy on-and-off protective footwear has increased. Manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) to create products that offer adequate safety with better comfort and breathability.

Research Scope

This report analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the North American protective footwear market.

Market forecasts cover revenue generated from protective footwear sales in North America (Canada and the United States) between 2017 and 2025. Revenue is recorded in US dollars and is accounted for at the manufacturer level.

End-use industries include construction; manufacturing; O&G; food processing; chemical processing; transport; and others, namely agriculture, pharmaceuticals, utilities, mining, healthcare, and hotels-restaurant-catering (HoReCa).

For the purpose of this research, protective footwear is classified as a product worn to protect the wearer from foot injury hazards. The products are segmented by safety shoes and safety boots.

Discussions include market drivers and restraints; industry, product, and technology trends; material innovations; competitive landscape, and growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Protective Footwear Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market

Key Findings

Protective Footwear Market Scope of Analysis

Protective Footwear Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for Protective Footwear Market

Distribution Channels for Protective Footwear Market

Growth Drivers for Protective Footwear Market

Growth Restraints for Protective Footwear Market

Forecast Assumptions, Protective Footwear Market

Key Competitors for Protective Footwear Market

Industry Trends, Protective Footwear Market

Protective Footwear Market: Product Overview

Product Trends, Protective Footwear Market

Technology Trends, Protective Footwear Market

Material Innovations, Protective Footwear Market

Regulatory Compliance Overview: Protective Footwear Market

End-use Industry Overview: Protective Footwear Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Protective Footwear Market

Pricing Analysis, Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Forecast by Country, Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Forecast by Country Analysis, Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry, Protective Footwear Market

Competitive Environment, Protective Footwear Market

Market Share, Protective Footwear Market

Market Share Analysis, Protective Footwear Market

Competitive Factors Assessment, Protective Footwear Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Safety Shoes Market

Key Growth Metrics for Safety Shoes

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Safety Shoes

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Safety Shoes

Pricing Forecast Analysis, Safety Shoes

Revenue Forecast by Country, Safety Shoes

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry, Safety Shoes

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry, Safety Shoes

Competitive Environment, Safety Shoes

Competitive Analysis, Safety Shoes

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Safety Boots Market

Key Growth Metrics for Safety Boots

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Safety Boots

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Safety Boots

Pricing Forecast Analysis, Safety Boots

Revenue Forecast by Country, Safety Boots

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry, Safety Boots

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry Analysis, Safety Boots

Competitive Environment, Safety Boots

Competitive Analysis, Safety Boots

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Protective Footwear Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Merger & Acquisition Opportunities to Streamline Business Processes, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Safety Footwear Programs to Provide Sustainable Growth, 2021

6. Appendix

7. Next Steps



Companies Mentioned

Adidas AG

Carhartt

Carolina

Honeywell

Keen

Lacrosse

Red Wing

Rocky Brands

Saf-Gard Safety Shoes

Sketchers

VF Corporation

Warson Brands

Weinbrenner Shoe Company

Wolverine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxs58w