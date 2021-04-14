APTN and FNHMA collaborate to bring weekly COVID-19 insights, you can watch on Saturdays 5:00pm on APTN

Ottawa, ON, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTN and the First Nations Health Managers Association (FNHMA) have announced an exciting collaboration in bringing up-to-date COVID-19information and expertise to the public. The FNHMA’s popular weekly virtual town halls,which focus on providing credible, warm and Indigenous-centred COVID-19 informationand expert guests, will be rebroadcast live for it’s fourth season on www.ihtoday.ca/townhall every Wednesday starting April 14 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Questions will be taken live during the broadcast on April 14, and can be sent in beforeor during the broadcast to FNHMA@ihtoday.ca

The exciting news now is that the rebroadcast will air on APTN, everySaturday starting on April 17th on APTN at 5 p.m. ET, APTN at 5 p.m. MT, APTN at 5 p.m. CT and APTN at 5 p.m. ET.

“We are excited to announce our new relationship with a proven media leader in APTN.Now more than ever, as we hopefully look to close out the third wave, we must remainvigilant,” says Marion Crowe, FNHMA Chief Executive Officer. “Part of that means bringing accurate, reliable knowledge to Canadians about COVID-19 and vaccines. Provinces are implementing varying levels of pandemic response, and the FNHMA, through our virtual town halls, will continue providing up-to-date information at thiscrucial time.”

FNHMA weekly virtual town halls feature speakers from different organizations who provide credible and reliable information, resources and updates about what their organizations are doing to combat COVID-19 and dispel myths about vaccines. Simulcast feeds of the town halls are available every Wednesday at 1 p.m. EDT on the FNHMA Facebook page, and via our many Indigenous media partners’ Facebook pages. FNHMA has produced these town hallswith assistance from Indigenous Health Today by NationTalk (www.ihtoday.ca).

About FNHMA

The FNHMA provides leadership in First Nations health management activities bydeveloping and promoting quality standards, practices, research, certification, networking, and professional development to expand capacity for members and First Nations communities.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the world’s first national Indigenous broadcaster, creating awindow into the remarkably diverse mosaic of Indigenous Peoples. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, it’s the only one of its kind in North America. The network is Sharing Our Stories of authenticity in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages to over 10 million Canadian subscribers. With over 80% Canadian content, APTN connects with its audiences through genuine, inspiring and engaging entertainment on multiple platforms.

About NationTalk

Incorporated in 2006, by Indigenous entrepreneur Don Barraclough, NationTalk startedas a newswire and listing service that aggregated information relevant to the Indigenous communities in Canada. Since inception, NationTalk has distributed over 65,000 Indigenous specific media releases, and provided over $200,000 in communication services to numerous charitable, not-for-profit and small Indigenous business owners across Canada. Today, NationTalk is the best way to reach out to the Indigenous communities withmore than 15,000 daily newsletter subscribers and over 2 million page impressions a year through its website.