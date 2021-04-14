North American Brakes Aftermarket Markets, 2021-2027 with 2020 as the Base year - Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO), Coupled with Rising Average Vehicle Age

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Brakes Aftermarket Industry Report 2021 - Increasing Competitive Intensity to Push Major Suppliers Out of Business" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The base year for analysis is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.

This research service covers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles brake parts aftermarket in terms of volume (million units) and value ($ million) covering the North American region, namely the US and Canada. It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share for five product types, namely, brake pads, brake rotors, brake calipers, brake shoes, and brake drums.

Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO), coupled with rising average vehicle age, will primarily drive unit shipment during the forecast period. Due to the marginal increase in average price per unit, revenue is expected to grow faster than the unit shipment.

Brake pads, brake rotors, and brake calipers, being a part of the disc brake system, are expected to grow, while brake shoes and brake drum product categories are expected to decline due to their declining installed base.

Key channel partners in this segment are warehouse distributors and retailers, followed by the OES channel. e-Retailers have lesser share; however, retailers and e-Retailers are expected to gain share from warehouse distributors.

Distribution groups, with their increasing bargaining power and through their powerful private label brands, will restrict the price increase, due to which overall average price is expected to grow marginally during the forecast period.

With the advent of electric vehicles, brake parts will have a higher product life, resulting in slower growth. This impact would become evident by the end of the forecast period. With increasing low-cost suppliers, the market is expected to more competitive during the forecast period. Prevalence of the national brand will become very minimal. Improving on factors such as fill rate, product availability, application coverage, and gaining big customer accounts will enable growth in the future.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size of brake parts in terms of unit shipment by product type, and how will it grow?

What is the market size of brake parts in terms of revenue by product type, and how will it grow?

What is the average manufacturer level pricing for brake parts by product type, and how will it grow?

What is the distribution channel analysis for brake parts by product type?

What is the market share of major manufacturers for brake pads and brake rotors?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Brake Components Aftermarket and the Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Key Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

3. Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation

Definitions

VIO Forecast by Vehicle Age

VIO Forecast by Country

4. Market Forecasts and Trends - Overall

Replacement Rate Trend

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit and Revenue Forecast - Analysis

Overall Pricing Analysis

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Breakdown of Distribution Channel by Product Type, North America, 2020

Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share

Case Impact on Brake Components Aftermarket - 2027

5. Brake Pads Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share

6. Brake Shoes Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Average Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share

7. Brake Rotors Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share

8. Brake Drums Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Average Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share

9. Brake Calipers Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share

10. Distribution Channel Analysis

Brake Pads - Retail Supplier Matrix

Brake Pads - Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants

Brake Shoes - Retail Supplier Matrix

Brake Shoes - Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants

Brake Rotors - Retail Supplier Matrix

Brake Rotors - Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants

Brake Drums - Retail Supplier Matrix

Brake Drums - Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants

Brake Calipers - Retail Supplier Matrix

Brake Calipers - Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants

11. Supplier Profiles

MAT Holdings, Inc.

Friction One

First Brands Group

DRiV Incorporated

Winhere Brake Parts, Inc.

Rayloc

12. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity - Reduce Dependence on Private Labels, 2020

13. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

14. Next Steps



