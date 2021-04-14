North American Brakes Aftermarket Markets, 2021-2027 with 2020 as the Base year - Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO), Coupled with Rising Average Vehicle Age

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Brakes Aftermarket Industry Report 2021 - Increasing Competitive Intensity to Push Major Suppliers Out of Business" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The base year for analysis is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.
This research service covers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles brake parts aftermarket in terms of volume (million units) and value ($ million) covering the North American region, namely the US and Canada. It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share for five product types, namely, brake pads, brake rotors, brake calipers, brake shoes, and brake drums.
Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO), coupled with rising average vehicle age, will primarily drive unit shipment during the forecast period. Due to the marginal increase in average price per unit, revenue is expected to grow faster than the unit shipment.
Brake pads, brake rotors, and brake calipers, being a part of the disc brake system, are expected to grow, while brake shoes and brake drum product categories are expected to decline due to their declining installed base.
Key channel partners in this segment are warehouse distributors and retailers, followed by the OES channel. e-Retailers have lesser share; however, retailers and e-Retailers are expected to gain share from warehouse distributors.
Distribution groups, with their increasing bargaining power and through their powerful private label brands, will restrict the price increase, due to which overall average price is expected to grow marginally during the forecast period.
With the advent of electric vehicles, brake parts will have a higher product life, resulting in slower growth. This impact would become evident by the end of the forecast period. With increasing low-cost suppliers, the market is expected to more competitive during the forecast period. Prevalence of the national brand will become very minimal. Improving on factors such as fill rate, product availability, application coverage, and gaining big customer accounts will enable growth in the future.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the market size of brake parts in terms of unit shipment by product type, and how will it grow?
- What is the market size of brake parts in terms of revenue by product type, and how will it grow?
- What is the average manufacturer level pricing for brake parts by product type, and how will it grow?
- What is the distribution channel analysis for brake parts by product type?
- What is the market share of major manufacturers for brake pads and brake rotors?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Brake Components Aftermarket and the Strategic Imperative
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Key Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
3. Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Product Segmentation
- Definitions
- VIO Forecast by Vehicle Age
- VIO Forecast by Country
4. Market Forecasts and Trends - Overall
- Replacement Rate Trend
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit and Revenue Forecast - Analysis
- Overall Pricing Analysis
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Breakdown of Distribution Channel by Product Type, North America, 2020
- Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share
- Case Impact on Brake Components Aftermarket - 2027
5. Brake Pads Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Pricing Analysis
- Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share
6. Brake Shoes Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Average Pricing Analysis
- Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share
7. Brake Rotors Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Pricing Analysis
- Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share
8. Brake Drums Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Average Pricing Analysis
- Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share
9. Brake Calipers Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Pricing Analysis
- Competitive Analysis - Revenue Market Share
10. Distribution Channel Analysis
- Brake Pads - Retail Supplier Matrix
- Brake Pads - Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants
- Brake Shoes - Retail Supplier Matrix
- Brake Shoes - Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants
- Brake Rotors - Retail Supplier Matrix
- Brake Rotors - Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants
- Brake Drums - Retail Supplier Matrix
- Brake Drums - Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants
- Brake Calipers - Retail Supplier Matrix
- Brake Calipers - Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants
11. Supplier Profiles
- MAT Holdings, Inc.
- Friction One
- First Brands Group
- DRiV Incorporated
- Winhere Brake Parts, Inc.
- Rayloc
12. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity - Reduce Dependence on Private Labels, 2020
13. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
14. Next Steps
