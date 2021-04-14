New Initiative Encourages Canadians to ‘Show Up’ for First Responders

COBOURG, Ontario, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 1 is First Responder Day in Ontario, and organizers of the new #ShowUpforOurHeroes project have come together in support of a larger campaign to have this day recognized Canada-wide. After a year in which those working on the front lines have repeatedly shown up for communities across the country, this project aims to bring awareness to the prevalence of post-traumatic stress facing first responders by encouraging Canadians to #ShowUpforOurHeroes.



Social worker, Maureen Pollard, and paramedic, Geordie Heath, co-founder of Love Your Life to Death/#IJustShowedUp are working together with Badge of Life Canada to recognize the common experience of post-traumatic stress, which impacts the lives of many first responders.

The #ShowUpforOurHeroes initiative is a Post-Traumatic Stress Awareness project with a goal to both educate the public and let first responders working in these high stress fields know their experience is normal. Even with excellent training, knowledge and skills, a post-traumatic stress response can be expected at some point over the span of a career. This project offers hope that recovery is possible and raises awareness of organizations delivering support and services to the people on the front lines across Canada.

As part of this project, Pollard, supported by Murray Foster (Moxy Fruvous, Great Big Sea) of the Toronto Songwriting School, has written the song I’m No Hero, which has been recorded by Foster, Mike Ford and Evelynne Ross. Photos of people working on the front lines across central Ontario have been included throughout the video, which is dedicated to those who show up to help others in times of crisis.

The song and video debuts April 13-15, 2021 during the Critical Incident Stress Virtual Congress, hosted by the Canadian Critical Incident Stress Foundation, as part of the Foundation’s campaign to have May 1st proclaimed National First Responder Day, including all provinces and territories across Canada.

Follow the conversation and join in using #ShowUpforOurHeroes on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0441b56d-60f6-4c49-8b90-a06efe5fdad4