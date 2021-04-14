WisdomTree lists Bitcoin ETP on Börse Xetra

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree, an exchange traded fund ("ETF") and exchange traded product ("ETP") sponsor, has announced its physically-backed1 Bitcoin ETP has listed on Germany’s Börse Xetra. The WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP has a total expense ratio of 0.95% and is already listed on SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange.



The listing of the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP on Börse Xetra follows approval from the Swedish regulator to distribute this ETP across the European Union (EU).

Alexis Marinof, Head of Europe, WisdomTree, said: “Passporting WisdomTree Bitcoin in the EU was the ambition since we decided to launch a cryptocurrency ETP, and the evolving regulatory landscape has made this possible. The move represents an important milestone for our best-in-class product and one which will resonate with institutional investors concerned about the lack of EU-listed crypto ETPs and high fees associated with previous options. Our goal is to be the leader in crypto ETPs. We are in constant dialogue with clients and evaluating opportunities to build on WisdomTree Bitcoin and develop a suite of best-in-class products which leverage our heritage and expertise in physically-backed ETPs.”

The WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP provides investors with a simple, secure and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to the most liquid and popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The ETP allows investors to access Bitcoin without the need to hold the cryptocurrency directly, store private access keys or interact with the blockchain or digital currency infrastructure in any way. Investors also receive access to institutional grade storage solutions without needing to set it up with a custodian themselves.

In March, WisdomTree announced the appointment of Coinbase Custody as a custodian for the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP. The appointment highlights the ongoing commitment to delivering the safety and robustness investors have come to expect from WisdomTree ETPs. Coinbase Custody offers access to a secure, institutional-grade offline storage solution built around a proprietary, best-in-class key generation protocol which generates cold storage addresses for Custody wallets. The move complements the existing custody solution for the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP provided by Swissquote, a regulated and listed Swiss bank.

WisdomTree Bitcoin has over $380m2 in assets under management and achieved its one-year track record in December 2020.

Jason Guthrie, Head of Capital Markets and Digital Assets, Europe, WisdomTree, added: “Since launching WisdomTree Bitcoin, institutional interest in cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, has grown significantly. As a new asset class, gaining credibility from institutional investors was never going to happen overnight. With Bitcoin passing $1tn in market cap many institutional investors have started to acknowledge cryptocurrencies are here to stay and are doing their due diligence as they consider making allocations to digital assets. The Xetra listing, along with the recent appointment of Coinbase Custody as our second custodian, will appeal to a wide range of professional investors and demonstrates our commitment to delivering a superior investment experience to those allocating to our Bitcoin ETP.”

Bitcoin has become a hot investment topic, growing in popularity amongst professional investors in 2020 and 2021. A maturing market ecosystem, positive news from corporations and significant price increases have helped improve sentiment prompting investment managers to take a closer look at the asset class.

Jonathan Steinberg, CEO, WisdomTree, concluded: “We believe WisdomTree Bitcoin is the most investor-friendly Bitcoin ETP in the market, and we are thrilled to bring this ETP to more investors through its listing on Xetra. The growth of Bitcoin over the past 12 months reinforces our view that Bitcoin, digital assets, and blockchain technology will be increasingly important in financial services going forward. This announcement demonstrates our continued investment in this space to deliver value for our clients.”

WisdomTree Bitcoin is now passported in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, commodities, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currencies, and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $70.9 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Communications issued in the European Economic Area (“EEA”): This document has been issued and approved by WisdomTree Ireland Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Communications issued in jurisdictions outside of the EEA: This document has been issued and approved by WisdomTree UK Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority.

WisdomTree Ireland Limited and WisdomTree UK Limited are each referred to as “WisdomTree” (as applicable). Our Conflicts of Interest Policy and Inventory are available on request.

For professional clients only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Any historical performance included in this document may be based on back testing. Back testing is the process of evaluating an investment strategy by applying it to historical data to simulate what the performance of such strategy would have been. Back tested performance is purely hypothetical and is provided in this document solely for informational purposes. Back tested data does not represent actual performance and should not be interpreted as an indication of actual or future performance. The value of any investment may be affected by exchange rate movements. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the appropriate prospectus and after seeking independent investment, tax and legal advice. These products may not be available in your market or suitable for you. The content of this document does not constitute investment advice nor an offer for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any product or make any investment.

An investment in exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) is dependent on the performance of the underlying index, less costs, but it is not expected to match that performance precisely. ETPs involve numerous risks including among others, general market risks relating to the relevant underlying index, credit risks on the provider of index swaps utilised in the ETP, exchange rate risks, interest rate risks, inflationary risks, liquidity risks and legal and regulatory risks.

The information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering of shares in the United States or any province or territory thereof, where none of the issuers or their products are authorised or registered for distribution and where no prospectus of any of the issuers has been filed with any securities commission or regulatory authority. No document or information in this document should be taken, transmitted or distributed (directly or indirectly) into the United States. None of the issuers, nor any securities issued by them, have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or the Investment Company Act of 1940 or qualified under any applicable state securities statutes.

This document may contain independent market commentary prepared by WisdomTree based on publicly available information. Although WisdomTree endeavours to ensure the accuracy of the content in this document, WisdomTree does not warrant or guarantee its accuracy or correctness. Any third-party data providers used to source the information in this document make no warranties or representation of any kind relating to such data. Where WisdomTree has expressed its own opinions related to product or market activity, these views may change. Neither WisdomTree, nor any affiliate, nor any of their respective officers, directors, partners, or employees accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its contents.

This document may contain forward looking statements including statements regarding our belief or current expectations with regards to the performance of certain assets classes and/or sectors. Forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. WisdomTree strongly recommends that you do not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The product discussed in this document is issued by WisdomTree Issuer X Limited (the “Issuer”). Investors should read the prospectus of the Issuer before investing and should refer to the section of the prospectus entitled “Risk Factors” for further details of risks associated with an investment in the securities offered by the Issuer.

Securities issued by the Issuer are direct, limited recourse obligations of the Issuer alone and are not obligations of or guaranteed by any of Swissquote Bank Ltd (“Swissquote”), Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC (“Coinbase”), any of their affiliates or anyone else or any of their affiliates. Each of Swissquote and Coinbase disclaims all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which it might have in respect of this document or its contents otherwise arising in connection herewith.

The product discussed in this document is an unregulated ETP, approved to trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Switzerland. Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk investment and may not be suitable for all types of investor. Prospective investors should be aware that the price of the underlying asset(s) by which the securities are secured can demonstrate higher volatility than other asset classes and consequently the value of the securities may be extremely volatile. You must ensure that the nature, complexity and risks associated with cryptocurrencies are suitable for your objectives in light of your circumstances and financial position.

1 The physically-backed ETP will track the spot price of Bitcoin, with WisdomTree purchasing Bitcoin and creating smaller sized shares, which can then be traded and redeemed on exchange.

2 As of 12 April 2021.