Canoe Intelligence announces connector with Holland Mountain’s ATLAS data platform as it expands into Europe

New York and London, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence, a financial technology company focused on reimagining data management processes for alternative investors and allocators, today announced a new collaboration with Holland Mountain, a leading data solutions provider to the Private Capital industry.

Through this collaboration, Holland Mountain can now offer a connector for Canoe’s technology to mutual clients. This forms a crucial part of Canoe’s expansion into Europe and the broadening of services available to help firms achieve operational efficiency and scale. Holland Mountain’s ATLAS data platform will be able to connect seamlessly with Canoe’s technology to streamline the delivery and aggregation of clean alternative investment reporting data from all client systems into one reporting interface. Ultimately, this will accelerate the journey for Private Capital clients to leverage data as an asset.

“Similar to Holland Mountain, our team has walked in the shoes of our clients and deeply understands their ongoing challenges related to harnessing alternative investment data,” said Michael Muniz, Partner and Chief Revenue Officer of Canoe Intelligence. “This partnership enables us to continue helping alternative investment firms around the world transform their operational processes, access more data, and scale their businesses more efficiently.”

With over a decade of experience delivering successful engagements to Private Capital clients, Holland Mountain has applied their deep knowledge of the industry to develop a best-in-class data platform that provides clients with a single source of truth to drive all visualization and reporting. ATLAS is suitable for all asset classes, including Private Equity, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Private Debt.

“We discovered Canoe’s innovative technology through projects with our allocator clients. By building a direct integration to Canoe’s solution, we can empower mutual clients with a streamlined approach for managing their alternative investment document collection, data extraction and delivery processes,” said Barnaby Piggott, CEO at Holland Mountain. “As market participants increasingly look to technology to better manage their growing volumes of private markets documents and data, we are confident that having this off-the-shelf connectivity will give them deeper access to their data and will fundamentally change how their alternative investment operations are managed.”

This announcement follows Canoe’s recent news of its expansion into the EMEA region, and strategic partnerships with SEI and SS&C Technologies.

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe Intelligence reimagines alternative investment data processes for hundreds of leading institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms and wealth managers. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe’s technology automates the highly-frustrating, time-consuming, and costly manual workflows related to alternative investment document and data management, extraction and delivery. With Canoe, clients can refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth, increase efficiency, and gain deeper access to their data. Canoe’s AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm. To learn more, visit www.canoeintelligence.com.

ABOUT HOLLAND MOUNTAIN

Established in 2009, Holland Mountain works exclusively with Private Capital managers, supporting them on their journey to ‘Data as an Asset’. Firms leverage our ATLAS data platform to connect and integrate industry standard solutions, and improve the quality of their analytics and reporting. Managers looking to improve their operating model can leverage our strategic advisory services, systems selection support or implementation services. For more information, visit www.hollandmountain.com.