GrowingGreen™ Announces Off-Site 2021 Pre-Oscars Celebrity Gifting in Partnership with GBK Brand Bar

CHICAGO, IL, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GrowingGreen™ (“GrowingGreen” or “the Company”), supplier of the cannabidiol (CBD) industry’s leading topical pain gel, today announced the Company has been selected as one of only a few to host a gifting opportunity in partnership with GBK Brand Bar celebrating the 93rd Academy Awards’ nominees and past winners. The invite-only event will take place on the Kimpton La Peer Hotel Rooftop from Wednesday, April 21st to Saturday, April 24th.



At the off-site event, GrowingGreen will be gifting the Company’s most popular product, its patent pending 500mg topical CBD pain gel , to the event’s exclusive list of celebrity attendees. This represents GrowingGreen’s first appearance at a red-carpet event as part of the Company’s strategy to increase exposure and highlight the high quality of its products.

“We are beyond thrilled about our partnership with GBK and the opportunity to participate in the off-site gifting booth during the week leading up to 93rd Annual Academy Awards,” said GrowingGreen Chairman and Co-Founder Thomas Gavin IV. “We are incredibly happy to be able to supply our patent-pending CBD pain gel, which is designed for everyone from everyday individuals, to the elderly, adults with physically demanding jobs, athletes and workout fanatics. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to live comfortably and we hope to assist our customers with this by easing their aches and pains. We hope through this event we can continue to spread awareness for the high quality of GrowingGreen’s products.”

For more information about GrowingGreen™, visit https://GrowingGreenCBD.com .

ABOUT GrowingGreen™

GrowingGreen™ is dedicated to supplying its patent-pending CBD enhanced pain gel to be used for a variety of aches and pains, including muscle aches, joint stiffness, arthritis, and muscle spasms. The Company’s specially formulated gel uses pure hemp-based cannabinoid extract and each batch is laboratory tested and certified. All laboratory tests and certifications are made available through a scannable QR Code located on each bottle.

To learn more about GrowingGreen™ or purchase one of their products, please visit https://GrowingGreenCBD.com .

