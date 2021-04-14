Chicago’s Yates Protect Launches The Yates Device to Prevent Carjackings and Save Lives

CHICAGO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yates Protect, a minority-owned business focused on protecting our communities, today announced the launch of The Yates Device, a system designed with revolutionary technology to both prevent carjackings and save lives.

Recently, authorities across the country have issued warnings of an alarming national spike in carjackings, which are resulting in loss of life and property and aiding in secondary crimes. Many U.S. cities have seen carjacking numbers both double and triple over the past year and since the pandemic began, are commonly identifying teenagers as the perpetrators.

“Carjacking is a serious offense with often devastating consequences that can be prevented,” said Dr. William Yates, founder and CEO of Yates Protect. “We believe safety is not a privilege, it’s a right. To ensure a safe environment and instill peace of mind for drivers, we created The Yates Device to include a camera, LED light and siren technologies to deter and prevent carjacking by allowing the victim to free safely before initiating alarm systems which will cause the perpetrator to flee the vehicle.”

In the event of an emergency, vehicle occupants can simply tap the automobile foot pedal and activate The Yates Device, which immediately triggers a programmed preset time delay to allow for the occupant to leave the car and let the perpetrator drive away. After the programmed time delay, which can be set at five, 10, 20 or even 60 seconds, LED strobe lights begin flickering and sirens producing over 80 decimals of sound begin wailing as internal cameras record the incident. The Yates Device features include:

Activation Switch – A system that allows rightful vehicle occupants to activate the Yates solution on a programmable preset time delay in the event of an emergency.

– A system that allows rightful vehicle occupants to activate the Yates solution on a programmable preset time delay in the event of an emergency. Interior/Exterior Alarm – A notification system capable of over 100+ decibels of alarm sound.

– A notification system capable of over 100+ decibels of alarm sound. LED Lights – The system displays intense flashing lights capable of 1000+ lumens.

– The system displays intense flashing lights capable of 1000+ lumens. System – A closed loop uninterruptible System that does not interfere with vehicles manufacturer wiring harness.

– A closed loop uninterruptible System that does not interfere with vehicles manufacturer wiring harness. Alerts – A notification system that verbally announces that the vehicle has been stolen and or occupant is in distress.

– A notification system that verbally announces that the vehicle has been stolen and or occupant is in distress. Installation – Scalable to integrate vehicles existing antitheft or over air software and or hardware system.

– Scalable to integrate vehicles existing antitheft or over air software and or hardware system. Notifications – A system that cannot be deactivated for a minimum of 10 minutes and programmable for up to 120+ minutes of constant notification.



The Yates Device – the system that fights back – is patent pending and will be an affordable and accessible for all. View a demonstration of The Yates Device in this video. For more information, please call 773-227-5225 or email info@yatesprotect.com.

About Yates Protect

Chicago-based Yates Protect is a minority-owned business focused on protecting our communities and providing simple solutions to big problems. Founded by William Yates, MD, a former trauma surgeon who uses his medical experience and business acumen to market products for the continued safety and health of the U.S. and its people, Yates Protect specializes in providing thermal detectors, metal detectors, PPE, and other safety and health solutions. The company offers high-quality goods and the best technologies on the market to deliver peace of mind so schools, offices, public events, restaurants, sporting events, concerts and more can be more secure and enjoyable.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdff5331-126e-4a52-9e10-ae52419ca021