Continuity Announces the Release of ContinuityPlus and Its AI-Enabled InsightsEngine

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuity, a leading provider of risk and compliance management technology, today announced the general availability of ContinuityPlus, the first phase of the next generation of its leading Compliance & Risk Management platform for retail financial institutions and powered with its AI-enabled InsightsEngine.



“As a company who was at the vanguard of introducing cloud-based technology solutions to what has been the last frontier in automation for retail financial institutions, we are so excited to introduce the next generation of compliance & risk management solutions,” said Mike Nicastro, Continuity’s Chief Executive Officer. Nicastro continued, “Introducing ContinuityPlus, takes the lessons we learned as an organization and pairs our industry leading content with deeper levels of integration while mixing in elements of AI that financial executives, regardless of size or charter can have confidence in deploying.”

Continuity’s InsightsEngine brings together the RegAdvisor and RiskAdvisor platforms at a much deeper level while adding enhancements to control and assessment functions that speed up the process via auto decisioning and AI. The result is a broadening operational platform that not only brings more content but can provide higher levels of confidence with a more targeted understanding of performance.

While discussing product line architectural and efficacy improvements, Chief Infrastructure & Engineering Officer, Joel Nimety, stated, "We've worked closely with our users to identify common pain points in risk and compliance tasks. Our new InsightsEngine hand delivers the important details to risk and compliance practitioners, making it easy to identify problem compliance areas and assess high impact risks while at the same time providing tools to keep auditors, examiners, and executives informed.”

Nicastro concluded, “We will be working closely with a strategic group of clients to validate the additional content and the critical elements of decisions driven by AI. We see this as a game changer for FI’s across the size and charter spectrum.”

ContinuityPlus has begun its roll out and will continue to deepen content, covering significant elements of compliance and risk controls/assessments over the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

About Continuity

New Haven, Connecticut-based Continuity is a provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions that automate compliance and risk management for banks, credit unions, mortgage companies and fintech firms. By combining banking, regulatory expertise and cloud technology, Continuity provides a proven way to reduce regulatory burden and mitigate risk at a fraction of the cost. Continuity serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and its territories. Continuity’s risk and compliance product set includes RiskAdvisor™, VendorRisk, RegAdvisor® Pro, RegAdvisor® State, RegControls™, ControlsBuilder™, Policy and Procedure Management and VendorComply. For more information, visit www.continuity.net.