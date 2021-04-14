LibertyPie Unveils Its Decentralized P2P Trading Protocol

BELMOPAN, Belize, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The P2P marketplace is gaining traction as more people flock to the crypto space. With Peer-to-peer crypto trading, you can buy or sell any crypto assets of your choice locally with peace of mind and without paying exorbitant fees.



In a bid to improve crypto traders' experience, the team at LibertyPie is pleased to roll out its DeFi based P2P protocol. LibertyPie is a decentralized, non-custodial, and escrow-based trading protocol where you can easily trade crypto assets with the power of smart contracts. LibertyPie has built-in support for staking via pools or the incentivized guardian feature.

Why use LibertyPie?

LibertyPie is the only P2P network that rewards both traders for trading, both the buyer & seller will be rewarded with XPIE tokens anytime they complete a trade successfully on the network.

LibertyPie P2P protocol is not a company, has no owner but a set of smart contract codes which works without any censorship. The protocol’s improvement is decided by a community of XPIE token holders.

Again, LibertyPie preserves users’ privacy, no KYC is required, and users get to keep their private data as no sort of verification is required.

Lastly, as the saying goes, "not your keys, not your coins", LibertyPie P2P does not keep custody of your asset, you are your own bank, you only fund trades in escrow when required by the smart contract.

LibertyPie Token (XPIE)

XPIE is the official deflationary governance token for the LibertyPie project.

With the XPIE token, decision-making is given to the community of the token holders where they can vote for proposals regarding protocol updates & improvements.

Again, the XPIE token can be used to pay for fees on successful trades, dispute resolutions, and many more on the network. Staking & guardian rewards are also distributed in XPIE tokens.

10% of all fees collected on the network will go into the burning of the XPIE token.

Using LibertyPie platform

In comparison with other P2P platforms, here is how LibertyPie works:

Escrow System

Being a non-custodial P2P platform, LibertyPie uses an escrow system to hold traders’ funds. This makes it near impossible for anybody to be cheated.

Ranking System

The protocol ranks traders based on several factors such as the number of successful trades, how quick a trader response to new trade offers, and a guardian remarks about the closed trade, this helps limit fraud on the network as every new trade will be monitored by a mediator known as guardian to help spot bad actors on spot.

Supports Multiple Coins And Payment Methods

Several coins are listed on the LibertyPie P2P platform, including Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and Ethereum. LibertyPie also supports over 500+ payment methods to choose from.

Fraud Protection Mechanism

LibertyPie has a fraud protection mechanism in place to guide against fraud and other untoward activities.

About LibertyPie

LibertyPie is a decentralized P2P crypto marketplace where you can buy and sell your crypto assets at decent prices. The process is simple and straightforward. To buy your cryptos of choice, when you are on the platform, browse through a list of sellers and choose the one that suits your budget preferences. Once you agree with the terms of the seller, you make payment and the seller releases the crypto to you.

LibertyPie is also an autonomous and permissionless DeFi on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum protocol. LibertyPie is a real P2P protocol that will protect you from the inherent scams on the crypto market.

Additionally, the team behind LibertyPie is experienced and knowledgeable about the crypto ecosystem. There are risk management measures in place to protect your funds and ensure seamless crypto trading activities.

