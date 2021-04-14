Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle App Launches on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex

COS COB, Conn., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the launch of the Crackle app on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.



With this launch, millions of Xfinity customers can now enjoy the full Crackle experience including an extensive free library of studio film titles and classic TV series as well as a growing list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Insomnia, Black Water: Abyss, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, now in production for a second season.

To access Crackle over the Internet on X1 and Flex, Xfinity customers can simply say “Crackle” into the Xfinity Voice Remote. In the coming weeks, X1 and Flex customers will also be able to find Crackle programming by saying the name of a Crackle title such as “Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story” into the Xfinity Voice Remote. Additionally, they will soon be able to browse Crackle programming aggregated within collections as “Free to me,” “Top genres” and “What to Watch” right alongside all of the other programming available to them on X1 and Flex.

President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton said, “Crackle is thrilled to bring Xfinity X1 and Flex customers Crackle’s extensive Originals and Exclusive series, as well as a growing library of movies, docu-series, sports content, and classic TV, with more fresh content added monthly than almost any other AVOD platform.”

Crackle content is available in the U.S. and, in addition to X1 and Flex, can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

