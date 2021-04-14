Algolia Announces General Availability of AI-Powered Search Products

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading provider of an API Platform for Dynamic Experiences, today announced the general availability of two key products in its Algolia Search portfolio: Dynamic Synonym Suggestions , and Dynamic Re-Ranking . Launched into beta in Fall 2020 , these AI-powered products are designed to surface relevant content and products irrespective of how a person navigates the site or describes the item they are searching for, serves up results based on the person’s actions on the site, and provides the ability to personalize the experience.



As consumers expect frictionless and personalized digital experiences, AI can help organizations meet this need. However, applying AI to search can be complex, as many companies lack the budget for a data science or development team to focus on this solution. Even if they are able to get their AI-powered search experiences up-and-running, it is difficult to manage on a day-to-day basis for those with a non-technical background.

“Bringing AI into search is incredibly difficult. In order for it to be applied successfully, developers must have a base of clean and structured data, construct the system to detect user intention, and understand how each layer of AI works with one another,” said Julien Lemoine, co-founder and CTO of Algolia . “Historically, this has meant businesses could only turn to out-of-the-box solutions — offering little transparency, control, or any form of flexibility — or open source solutions that can introduce an added level of complexity. That is why Algolia has been laser-focused on extending its AI capabilities, and we’re excited for these AI models to now be available for enterprises.”

Only Algolia has made it possible to turn on a family of powerful AI models in a matter of clicks, while still allowing the business to use their market knowledge to manage and tune the entire search experience. Algolia introduces the full power of AI to generate dynamic experiences, and the products now generally available include:

Dynamic Synonym Suggestions : Provides the automatic analysis of search patterns and recommends synonyms that deliver the most relevant results. For example, if a record contains the keyword “pants,” but a user searches for “trousers,” adding the correct synonyms ensures that the user is served relevant search results.

Dynamic Re-Ranking: Leverages AI to analyze all visitors' search and navigation actions to learn and then present the highest-performing content for the most popular queries and category pages. Dynamic Re-Ranking provides granular control to the business user and optimizes search relevance and maximizes business results.

Today’s announcement follows on the heels of Algolia’s recent acquisition of MorphL, a Google Digital News Initiative-funded startup. Its suite of API-based AI and machine learning models both enhances Algolia’s search products, and adds new predictive and recommendation solutions that enable developers, data scientists, and marketers to predict users’ intent, personalize online experiences, and create highly-targeted offers. This also aligns with Algolia’s new corporate vision advancing beyond search, and powering the holy grail of dynamic experiences with ability to predict user intent and build consumer trust in an instant.

Dynamic Synonym Suggestions and Dynamic Re-Ranking are all generally available today. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .

Algolia provides an API-platform for dynamic experiences enabling organizations to predict intent and deliver results. Algolia achieves this with an API-first approach that allows developers and business teams to surface relevant content when wanted — satisfying the demand for instant gratification — and building and optimizing online experiences that enhance online engagement, increase conversion rates, and enrich lifetime value to generate profitable growth. More than 10,000 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York, and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .