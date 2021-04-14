LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Kip Adams and Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Kip Adams and his team have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligned with HUB Retirement and Wealth Management. Adams reported having served approximately $800 million in retirement plan, advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins LPL from Kestra Financial.



Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Adams is the Retirement and Private Wealth practice leader for Gus Bates Insurance & Investments, a division of HUB International Texas. His team includes retirement plan advisor Blake Hiett, wealth advisor Spencer Stilwell, senior account manager Susan Blassingame and two additional staff members. The firm was recognized in 2020 as a National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) Top DC Advisor Team***.

Adams, spent a decade of his career in public accounting with a focus on retirement plan consulting prior to joining the financial advice industry 14 years ago. His roots are in retirement planning and employee benefits, but as the team evolved over the years, their services expanded to include comprehensive wealth management. “We help our clients understand that the financial decisions they make today have an incredible impact on their future,” said Adams, an avid golfer, is the immediate past president of Colonial Country Club as well as past Chairman of the Board for Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth.

Since moving to LPL, Adams and team have continued to find ways to elevate their practice. “We believe LPL has the resources, services and scale to really help us differentiate our business. We’ve found that LPL’s trading platform is incredibly easy to use and the level of innovative technology has already improved how we open new accounts and manage our business,” Adams said. “Everyone we’ve talked with at LPL has been terrific and it’s clear they care about our business.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Kip, Blake, Spencer and Susan and congratulate HUB on its continued growth. LPL’s mission is to support our advisors, and we do that by helping them create differentiated practices and win in their markets. We will continue to use our size and scale to create value for our advisors, including making investments in the integrated technology and business resources that can help them be more successful by serving their clients efficiently and effectively. We look forward to supporting Kip’s team and HUB for years to come.”

