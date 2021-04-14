Mooswa Films Announces Production is Underway on Season Six of Moosemeat & Marmalade for APTN

Art Napoleon and Dan Hayes return for 13 all-new episodes of popular Indigenous food docu-series highlighting inter-tribal food and diverse cultures across Canada



Season Six of Moosemeat & Marmalade to Premiere Spring 2022 on APTN

VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC-based Mooswa Films is thrilled to announce that Season Six of their popular food documentary series, Moosemeat & Marmalade , was green lit for APTN. This exciting announcement comes in the midst of Season Five of the duo’s globetrotting adventures which currently airs Thursdays on APTN. Season Six will premiere on APTN in Spring 2022 across Canada in English and French.

Moosemeat and Marmalade first premiered in 2014 and has since become a fan favourite food docu-series beloved by audiences across the globe. The long-running series follows bush cook Art Napoleon and classically trained chef Dan Hayes as they travel around the world in search of their next great culinary adventure. In these unprecedented times, Season Six marks a novel adventure for the cast and crew as they forego their usual around-the-world adventures in favour of staying and exploring as local as possible. The new season will chronicle scenic stops across western and central Canada as Art and Dan visit different Indigenous communities to shine a light on the vast expanse of different Indigenous food and culture to be experienced.

“We can’t wait to be back for another season of Moosemeat & Marmalade and we’re grateful to our loyal fans and partners who have been so supportive of this show through the years - especially now, through a pandemic,” says co-host and Producer Art Napoleon. “We’ve travelled all around the world over the last six seasons, but what many people don’t realize is that each tribe brings its own unique culture and food to the table. Filming in Canada will give us the chance to delve into inter-tribalism, multiculturalism and Indigenous diversity, all while connecting everything back to delicious food wherever we go.”

Season Six of Moosemeat & Marmalade will feature 13 all-new half-hour episodes filmed in:

Greater Victoria, British Columbia (Coast Salish Territory)

Salt Spring Island, British Columbia (Coast Salish Territory)

Bella Coola, British Columbia (Nuxalk Territory)

Terrace, British Columbia (Tahltan Territory)

North Battleford, Saskatchewan (Cree Territory)

Chilcotin, British Columbia (Tsilhqot'in Territory)

“With the events of this past year affecting all of us in one way or another, Season Six marks an entirely new adventure for all of us. We’re thrilled to share that the show has been renewed for a sixth season already and to share more of Art and Dan’s adventures with fans,” says Hilary Pryor, Executive Producer. “The upcoming season will also mark a coming-of-age of sorts for this beloved show. In addition to educating Canadians on important, trending food and societal topics, we also hope to truly inspire our viewers to slow down and appreciate the things that bring us together on a grassroots level through food, relationships, natural resources and more.”

Season Five of Moosemeat & Marmalade currently airs new episodes every Thursday across Canada in English on APTN, with the season finale set to air on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Season Six will premiere in Spring 2022 on APTN.

Funding support for this show is provided by APTN, the Canadian Media Fund and the Governments of British Columbia and Canada.

Meet the Co-Stars:

Leo-nominated Art Napoleon is host and co-producer of Moosemeat & Marmalade. This former chief is as comfortable on a big city stage or boardroom as he is skinning a moose in a hailstorm with a pocketknife. Art holds an MA degree from the University of Victoria, facilitates cultural awareness workshops, tours regularly as a musical performer and speaker and also serves as a juror on many arts and culture organizations across Canada.

Chef Dan Hayes is the chef and owner of The London Chef, a dynamic and interactive cooking school, pantry and catering kitchen in Victoria, BC. Dan has been in the kitchen for over 15 years working with, and for, some of Europe's most revered seafood chefs. Dan has worked in various capacities in the kitchen, and as a food stylist, cooking instructor, and corporate chef. Dan's food is heavily influenced by his classic French training and love of Mediterranean cuisine. He is passionate about sustainable seafood, sharp knives, and the joy of cooking. In addition to running his own kitchen, Dan regularly teaches in Vancouver, Toronto and London, and stars in Moosemeat & Marmalade -- currently airing in three languages in Canada, US, and Europe.

Moosemeat & Marmalade is produced by Mooswa Films, a partnership between May Street Productions Limited (Percy, a feature film starring Christopher Walken, Tiga Talk! Taking Back the Years) and Art Napoleon (Cree for Kids, New Canoe, Down2Earth, CBC Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Tiga Talk!). The fifth season was produced thanks to funding support from APTN, and the Canadian Media Fund and the Governments of British Columbia and Canada.

