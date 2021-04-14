Military Apparel Provider Gears Up with Celebros

WOBURN, Mass., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced it has been selected to power the digital strategy for a celebrated and established military apparel provider.



Started more than five decades ago, this company began with a single contract to make the iconic white Dixie Cup hats for the Navy. That successful commission ballooned into a national business serving the apparel needs of various branches of the military, law enforcement and public safety communities. The company has even evolved to merchant tactical apparel and gear alongside its apparel offerings.

Bridgeline is proud to revamp the search technologies with Celebros, an eCommerce approach to help their users navigate and purchase from their website with ease and efficiency. Bridgeline has promised to make continuous improvements and innovative developments while maintaining a high level of support and care.

“[This company] understands exactly what it takes to get the job done right, a philosophy we stand by here at Bridgeline” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “This partnership is one we are proud to be a part of and we can’t wait to show them what we can do to improve their online presence.”