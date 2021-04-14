eWorld Companies, Inc.’s Operating Subsidiary is Increasing Its Warehousing and Distribution Capacity in Preparation for Expanded Distribution of Imported Italian Wines

Escondido, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC), announced today that its operating subsidiary Angelini Trading Company (ATC) is increasing its warehousing and distribution capacity to allow for expanded distribution of its line of Italian Wines in California and Florida, plus additional activities.



ATC is currently in process of adding several new distribution licenses to its existing wine license as well, details of which will be released very soon. The company’s Los Angeles offices and warehouse are being consolidated into newer expanded facilities in northern Los Angeles County and its current distribution centers in San Diego and Orlando are also being upgraded. ATC’s immediate plans are to beef up the current distribution of its Caponero and Benevento brand wines throughout California and Florida, then expand quickly into Arizona and Texas, with more regions to follow. eWorld and ATC plan to release more details plus additional announcements about the company’s near-term expansion plans later this week.

This announcement was made following recent reports from eWorld Companies, Inc., ATC’s parent company, that it is now fully current with all statutory requirements of the state of Nevada, where the corporation is registered, and has submitted all filings required by OTC Markets for upgrade to Current Information status, including updated financials, and expects to receive formal approval and upgrade to OTC Markets Current Information sometime next week.

Miroslaw Gorny, President of eWorld Companies, Inc. and COO of Angelini Trading Company, stated, “We are excited about our direction and preparing for what we believe will be a robust economy for both the near and long term. The gradual but steady reopening of business following the Covid-19 shutdowns is clearly underway, and we believe this is the perfect time for us to amp up our marketing and distribution efforts, increase our brand awareness, and expand our product lines.”

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from 5 different family-owned wineries, 2 different handmade Italian pasta factories, and a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world, and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld’s top priority and sole focus now is the rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hand with his wife, Christina now serving as the company’s President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Pablo Gallardo Wagner, CEO

8586349905

contact@ewrcinc.com