HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Secures Option to Pitch and Possibly Produce Completed Episodes for Celebrity and Professional Athlete-Infused Cooking Series Chef Max's Kitchen

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) has been granted authorization to begin pitching “Chef Max’s Kitchen”, a Celebrity and Professional Variety Cooking series created by all-star celebrity chef Maxcel “Chef” Hardy, Royce Dixon and BMEP CEO Marvin Williams. The potential cooking series is also Executive Produced by six-time NBA All-Star and five-time ALL-NBA Team Amar’e Stoudemire aka “STAT” in association with STATosphere Productions. As a youth, Amar’e Stoudemire earned inclusion in USA Today’s ALL-USA basketball First Team and his professional career spanned 14 seasons, including stints with the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

Mr. Williams, who is both CEO of BMEP and President of HQGE, will head up the pitch process to industry associates, studio executives and various producers while simultaneously mapping out the feasibility study to determine BMEP’s potential role in producing completed episodes of the series.

Mr Williams demonstrated his excitement about the project as he enthused, “What can I say? We are both excited and humbled to be offered and to take on this opportunity. I’ve known the “Chef Max’s Kitchen” team for years and I’m pleased as a co-creator that we have reached this point in the series’ development. Chef Max brings with him an all-star roster of clientele which includes Amar’e Stoudemire (as personal chef), Hip-Hop & R&B Artists including Fabulous and John Legend, a wide array of well-known actors, and a star-studded list of professional athletes and celebrities including Chris Bosch, J.R. Smith, the Prince of Dubai and the Prime Minister of Turks and Caicos, to name just a few. Chef Max is a seasoned and talented entrepreneur and just a great person to work with. His company trains and employs other amazing chefs who showcase amazing culinary skills throughout Los Angeles, New York and Miami and he has personally appeared on shows including The Food Network’s “Chopped”, “Beat Bobby Flay” and “BBQ Brawl”. He also maintains an enviable rolodex of associates within the food series TV space.

“When you combine the aforementioned personnel to our Executive Producing lineup and then include Amar’e “STAT” Stoudemire to the mix, you can’t help but realize the scope of potential professional athletes and celebrities that might appear on the “Chef Max’s Kitchen” series. The nod we’ve been given to pitch and possibly produce the series going forward presents a great moment of opportunity for us and an important addition to the additional initiatives we already have in place for increasing awareness of our BMEP brand and Intellectual Property. We believe the combined momentum of these efforts will help push the “Chef Max’s Kitchen” series to greater heights as well.

“I am personally excited to showcase this great series concept to our relationships and to further explore numerous ways to get the “Chef Max’s Kitchen” series out for consumption."

Future updates about “Chef Max’s Kitchen” will be included in BMEP’s regular periodic activity updates.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO

info@hqgeinc.com