Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Provides Support to Cruise Longshoremen

Company Gives $100,000 in Visa Gift Cards to the Members of International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416

Announces Safe to Sail Campaign Calling for the Resumption of Cruising in the U.S. to Restart Cruise Ecosystem and Restore American Jobs

MIAMI, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, donates $100,000 in Visa gift cards to help support the cruise members of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416 who have been significantly impacted by the ongoing halt in cruising in the United States for over a year. The Company also announced its ‘Safe to Sail’ campaign, a grassroots initiative to urge lawmakers to allow cruising to resume in the United States this July and restore the hundreds of thousands of jobs, including the cruise longshoremen, impacted during the cruise suspension. The Company recently submitted a plan to recommence cruising with mandatory vaccinations and its SailSAFE™ health and safety protocols and is awaiting further discussion with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”). The plan is consistent with the CDC’s updated guidance that international travel is safe for fully vaccinated individuals and that COVID-19 vaccination efforts will be critical in the safe resumption of cruise ship travel.

“The suspension of cruises operating from U.S. ports is having a devastating impact on the entire cruise ecosystem consisting of American ports, labor, transport, the travel agency community, commerce, small business and other related industries, resulting in an estimated loss of several hundred thousand American jobs and billions of dollars to the U.S. economy. We need to get everyone in our cruise ecosystem back to work including our longshoremen,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We believe we can provide a uniquely safe and healthy vacation experience with our robust and comprehensive SailSAFE™ health and safety program, including mandatory vaccinations combined with multiple additional layers of protection. We look forward to joining the rest of the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors in participating in this next phase of our country’s recovery not only by reinstating thousands of American jobs, but also re-contributing to the U.S. economy.”

“On behalf of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416, I would like to thank Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for providing much needed support to our members during these incredibly difficult times as 60% of our business was wiped out nearly overnight,” said Torin Ragin, President of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416. “Our nearly 400 members who support cruise operations depend on the cruise industry for their livelihoods and we appreciate Mr. Del Rio along with many others who are calling for the resumption of cruising in the U.S. as we are all ready to get back to work in Miami, the cruise capital of the world.”

The International Longshoremen’s Association, Local 1416 was chartered roughly 85 years ago on April 7, 1936. Since its inception the union has provided Long Shore Labor (also known as Longshoremen) for the Miami-Dade County PortMiami. Longshoremen load and unload trains and ships from all over the world, including freighters and cruise ships. The Local 1416 has nearly 800 members, including nearly 400 cruise longshoremen who directly support the cruise industry. Local 1416 is a pillar of the local community, providing middle-class jobs and holding a historic position as the oldest Black union in Florida.

The Company also recently launched its ‘Safe to Sail’ grassroots initiative to urge lawmakers to allow cruising to resume in the United States this July with robust health and safety protocols in place in an effort to restart the expansive cruise ecosystem and help restore thousands of American jobs. For more details on how to participate in this initiative please visit the ‘Safe to Sail’ Advocacy Platform.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

