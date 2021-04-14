BrainsWay Announces 100,000 Patients Treated with Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS)

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Israel, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, announced today that 100,000 patients have been treated globally with Deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS).



The noninvasive therapy administers magnetic pulses through a proprietary H-coil to target structures of the brain associated with mental health conditions. The technology received FDA clearance for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in 2013 and for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in 2018. Most recently, the technology was FDA cleared as an aid for short-term smoking cessation.

"As scientific founders of BrainsWay, it is rewarding to see the Company achieve this milestone and to witness the positive impact this groundbreaking technology has had on so many patients and families,” said Prof. Abraham Zangen, Co-Founder and Board Director of BrainsWay, and Yiftach Roth, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of BrainsWay. “This novel technology can help millions of patients in the coming years, and we are honored to be part of providing successful and noninvasive mental health solutions to those who need them most.”

BrainsWay's Deep TMS has been investigated in more than 30 randomized clinical trials worldwide, with additional studies ongoing or planned. Conducted primarily in the outpatient setting, patients can return to normal activities immediately following the treatment session. By penetrating deeper and broader than traditional figure-8 TMS devices, Deep TMS has demonstrated versatility in addressing a range of disorders by safely targeting and stimulating deeper and broader brain regions.

“When I first had the opportunity to evaluate this technology, it was clear that this was a unique solution with the ability to transform lives,” said David Zacut, MD, Founder and Chairman of BrainsWay. “At that time, TMS technology had not yet been widely adopted clinically, but it showed substantial promise to advance the field of neuroscience. It has been a pleasure seeing how far the Company has grown and progressed the field over the past two decades."

There are more than 600 BrainsWay Deep TMS Systems installed in private clinics, outpatient facilities, and hospitals globally. For more information around provider locations visit brainsway.com/find-a-provider .

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Cresskill, NJ and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

