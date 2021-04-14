Validere Announces 900% Growth for US Operations in the First Quarter of 2021

Houston and Calgary, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validere, a leading data intelligence platform for oil and gas product quality, announced its US operations grew by more than 900% quarter over quarter in Q1 of 2021. Validere’s surging demand reflects the substantial market opportunity and demand for actionable, real-time oil and gas data and predictive insights at the molecular level, that now includes ESG attributes.

After entering the U.S. market in 2020, Validere accelerated client growth, made strategic executive appointments, acquired a new office in Houston’s “The Cannon” technology hub and expanded its ESG focus.

To support escalating customer demand, Validere’s headcount tripled in 2020 despite the pandemic. Validere relocated its U.S. headquarters to Houston’s technology hub to support the growth, and in the first quarter of 2021, appointed Kayla Ball as Senior Vice President, Product. Ben Tao was named Senior Vice President of Marketing, Jana Shelford was named Vice President of Talent and Culture, and Jesse Shouldice was appointed Vice President of Business Development. The new executive appointments mark Validere’s focus on bringing together the brightest talent to solve the industry’s most complex challenges.

“Some of the brightest technology and industry talent across North America has joined Validere’s mission to bring operational, commercial, and environmental efficiency to the oil and gas industry,” said Nouman Ahmad, Validere’s CEO. “Validere is proud to power more than 50 of North America’s leading energy companies with real-time intelligence and insights to identify operational efficiencies and action the highest-margin commercial decisions, while also supporting ESG mandates.”

Kayla Ball is a respected leader with an in-depth knowledge of the industry and customer needs. In her most recent role as Managing Director of Commercial Strategy at Enverus, Kayla championed the customer’s voice to determine product gaps and drive product strategy. Kayla has also served as IHS Markit’s Portfolio Strategic Director, responsible for leading the product management team with end-to-end product innovation processes throughout the product life cycle of the upstream energy portfolio.

Ben Tao is a seasoned technology marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience in brand, product marketing, digital marketing, demand generation, and customer experience. Previously, Ben was Forcepoint’s Vice President of Corporate Marketing where he led the repositioning of its brand into an enterprise-class, SaaS cybersecurity vendor focused on human-centric cybersecurity. He also directed marketing teams across the IT and analytics markets at IBM, Dell, and Solarwinds.

Jesse Shouldice spent 17 years in the energy industry in investment banking and building businesses within commodity derivatives. Prior to Validere, Jesse served as VP of Global Commodities at J.P. Morgan, rebuilding its Canadian financial derivatives business. He held leadership roles at Credit Suisse, Citi, and Goldman Sachs.

Jana Shelford has focused her career on helping oil and gas companies to differentiate themselves with human capital. In her previous role as HR Director with RS Energy Group, she fueled its high-performance culture as the business scaled to achieve every stretch goal.

About Validere

Validere is a data-intelligence platform for oil and gas product quality. The first and only software that provides real-time visibility into the true composition and quality of oil and gas, Validere’s insights and team of experts enable industry participants to identify operational efficiencies and the highest-margin marketing and supply decisions. Validere is transforming the world’s largest supply chain by making critical product-quality data accessible and actionable. More than 50 of North America’s leading energy companies rely on Validere’s insights to reduce waste and emissions and enhance operational and trading margins.