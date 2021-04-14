NovaSignal Launches Platform To Transform Cerebral Blood Flow Measurement

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology and data company specializing in assessing cerebral blood flow, today launched the NovaGuide™ 2 Platform that empowers clinical teams with critical, real-time information about cerebral blood flow to guide diagnosis and improve patient outcomes. Designed to seamlessly integrate into existing clinical practice, the platform includes the NovaGuide 2 Intelligent Ultrasound which autonomously captures blood flow data to identify brain illnesses and disease, and NovaGuide View which provides secure, cloud-based access to dynamic exam data.



Using NovaSignal’s FDA-cleared, CE-marked, robotic ultrasound technology, the NovaGuide 2 Intelligent Ultrasound is a unified, AI-driven cerebral ultrasound solution that provides clinical teams with vital evidence to guide patient diagnosis and treatment. NovaGuide 2 incorporates industry-leading advanced algorithms, features an intuitive design, and delivers an efficient exam experience to speed time to diagnosis and treatment.

“The automated NovaGuide broadens our capabilities to treat ruptured aneurysm patients by giving us the ability to monitor for vasospasm any time of the day or night,” said Dr. Chirag Gandhi, Director of Neurosurgery at Westchester Medical Center. “The technology also eliminates inter-operator variability in ultrasound assessments and ensures that any change such as emboli or reduced blood flow are monitored, allowing me to stay updated on patient status.”

Populated with data from NovaGuide, the cloud-based NovaGuide View enables faster time to treatment with on-demand access to dynamic exam data. The interactive application improves coordination of clinical teams and reduces time to intervention with secure access to exam snapshots, videos, audio, and reports. Designed by data security experts, NovaGuide View ensures NovaGuide 2 Intelligent Ultrasound data is uploaded and stored in a secure, HIPAA-compliant cloud for instant viewing on the personal devices of the clinical team.

“Technology, data, and AI are transforming the way care is administered, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Cerebral blood flow data collected through our AI-driven, robotic ultrasound system is of tremendous value to clinical teams as they strive to reduce time to treatment,” said NovaSignal chairman and CEO, Diane Bryant. “Our technology allows them to easily and rapidly identify the existence of stroke-causing events by providing a direct view into the brain. The mission of NovaSignal is to unlock the power of blood flow data.”

About NovaSignal: Founded in 2013, NovaSignal Corp. is a medical technology company whose mission is to save lives by unlocking the hidden power of blood flow data. The company’s FDA-cleared NovaGuide Intelligent Ultrasound combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess real-time cerebral blood flow. Using cloud computing and data analytics, NovaSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision making of diseases identified through cerebral blood flow. This includes strokes, intra-cardiac shunts, and intra-pulmonary shunts as demonstrated with COVID-19-positive patients. To learn more, visit novasignal.com.

Media Contacts:

Lerie Kane, VP, Corporate Marketing, NovaSignal Corp. lerie@novasignal.com

Theresa Masnik, SHIFT Communications tmasnik@shiftcomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5048c44e-d852-4dc7-b3f6-c50f5d8283e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c088fdba-30aa-4a9b-b12b-346bec6e15b7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a645bb94-1e56-4b77-888f-71be58b7ecfb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c6b1e7b-e1e7-4952-8cdb-2f16b76600a9