Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release April 14, 2021 16:15



Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act



Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



Issuing company: Enedo Plc



Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights



Complete name: Soinitilat Oy, Turku, Finland



Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 12.4.2021



Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:





% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 3,2 3,2 68 523 193 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5,87 5,87



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:





Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000415252 2 181 962 3,2



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:







Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Heikki Soini 3,2 3,2



ENEDO PLC

Vesa Leino

President and CEO

For further information, please contact Mr. Vesa Leino, CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

ENEDO IN BRIEF

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s revenue was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com