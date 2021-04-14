Cosmos Holdings Launches Proprietary King Eros and Queen Venus Supplements for Enhanced Libido

King Eros supplement formula developed to improve sexual health and men’s libido



Queens Venus is a complete nutritional supplement for women designed to increase energy and libido

CHICAGO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM), a vertically integrated, international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, announced today that it has launched King Eros, a complete food supplement designed for men with carefully selected natural botanical extracts, amino-acids, vitamins and minerals, as well as Queen Venus, a complete nutritional supplement designed for women with carefully selected herbal extracts, vitamins, minerals, trace elements and amino acids.

Both products are initially being placed in approximately 1,700 pharmacies across Greece, as well as in Holland & Barrett stores in Cyprus. The Company expects to have the products placed in 1,500 more pharmacies by the end of the year, with plans to expand to the UK, Germany, Canada and China in the near-term.

King Eros and Queen Venus are the most recent offerings in the Sky Premium Life line of luxury nutritional supplements. Both products are made with the highest quality raw materials and to the highest possible standards. Manufacturing is performed to strict pharmaceutical standards and good manufacturing processes (GMP) protocols, similar to FDA regulations in the USA. The supplements were formulated, designed and developed entirely by the Cosmos Holdings research and development team.

“We are extremely excited to launch these new product lines, following extensive work by our R&D team to develop these first-in-class products designed to enhance energy levels, enhance libido and regulate hormonal activity in all genders,” commented, Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. “These specific product lines were carefully selected based on our market research and clear demand for high quality sexual health and wellness products. Our luxury line of supplements contain unique formulations, include the highest quality ingredients and are designed to promote overall health and well-being. Through our established European distribution network, with over 160 pharmaceutical wholesale distributors in Europe’s largest markets, Sky Premium Life products are available across Europe. These markets have historically been very responsive to our products and we anticipate a similar, if not greater, uptake with our King Eros and Queen Venus supplements. We are committed to expanding our product line and look forward to leveraging our robust global distribution network to enter additional markets such as China and Canada.”

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc., is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes and has an extensive network of clients in Germany, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, and Greece. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could”, are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers, are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: COSM@crescendo-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/831627bd-629f-4d35-832e-00750139188d