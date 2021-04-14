Global Vibration Monitoring Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vibration Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033245/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $394 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

- The Vibration Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$394 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$472.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Als

Analog Devices

Bruel & Kjaer

Emerson Electric

Fluke

General Electric

Honeywell International

Machine Saver

Meggitt

National Instruments







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033245/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033245/?utm_source=GNW



