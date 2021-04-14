English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 14 April 2021 at 4.00 p.m. (CEST)

Negotiations between Savosolar and Lemgo GmbH were unsuccessful

Negotiations between Stadtwerke Lemgo GmbH and Savosolar Plc regarding the delivery of a solar heating system have ended without results. As announced on March 26, 2021, Savosolar Plc was selected as the primary bidder to negotiate the delivery of a solar heating system to Stadtwerke Lemgo GmbH, but these negotiations did not result in an agreement between the parties.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com





Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, "MAR"). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 14 April 2021 at 4.00 p.m. (CEST).



About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .