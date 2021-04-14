Launch of the construction of the third stage of the Lahekalda residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

English Estonian

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of the third stage of the Lahekalda residential development project in Tallinn. The new stage includes one building with 48 apartments at Paekalda St. 14, which is to be completed in spring 2022.

The building will be of energy class B. The size of the apartments ranges between 30–93 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 2,300 euros. Apartments will be located on the second to fifth floor, first floor will be for storage rooms and covered car parking spaces.

Lahekalda residential quarter ( merko.ee/lahekalda ) is located on the Maarjamäe limestone cliff, on the boarder of Tallinn city centre, Pirita and Lasnamäe districts. There will be playgrounds and recreation areas in the landscaped courtyards and parking spaces and new intra-quarter roads constructed around the buildings.

The development project comprises in total of ca twenty-five new residential buildings with more than a thousand apartments, which will be built in next ten years. The buildings of the first stage are completed and two buildings of the second stage at Paekalda St. 12 ja 16 will be completed in the end of 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Ms. Ines Prual, Project Development Director of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, tel: +372 680 5313.

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.



