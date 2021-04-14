AKVA group ASA: Annual Report 2020

Please find enclosed the 2020 Annual Report for AKVA group ASA and AKVA group.

The Annual Report is also published on

https://ir.akvagroup.com/investor-relations/financial-information/annual-reports .

AKVA group’s report on Corporate Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility can be found in separate sections of the Annual Report for 2020.

As stated in our Q4 report the income tax in the P&L was based on estimates. In the annual report the income tax is finally calculated. In addition, there was a change in currency gains included in net financial items. In total this resulted in net profit being NOK 4 million higher in the Annual Report 2020 compared to the Q4 report.

Dated: 14 April 2021

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment